Paramount Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $142.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 97 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $420.2 million in the period.

