Financial Reports

Paramount Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $142.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 97 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $420.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMRF

