ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Book reviews challenge Florida schools

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fflKk_0h2zXS7500
Shelley Kappeler, a library media technology specialist at Westgate Elementary school, shelves books on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in St. Petersburg. The Pinellas County school district is reviewing the appropriateness and placement of books schools. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

The big story: Florida schools face a new challenge this year as they select books for their shelves.

Whether purchased or donated, all titles must get a review by a trained librarian or media specialist, with particular attention paid to recently implemented rules on sensitive topics such as gender and race.

Even though the rules took effect July 1, the state won’t be sending out guidance on how to implement them until January. Pinellas County district leaders didn’t want to wait to prepare for the inevitable challenges, so they devised their own process in the meantime.

“We have 131 school library media programs,” district library services coordinator Bronwyn Slack said. “We had to start talking about this in a real way.”

Read about the effort here.

Hot topics

Student discipline: Saying behavior has gotten out of hand, the Pasco County school district announced it would move to expel students with two medium level or one serious level offenses. “There are consequences to your actions,” superintendent Kurt Browning said.

Employee pay: The Pasco County school district offered a pay plan to support employees that would boost everyone’s wages by at least 5%, with hundreds of workers eligible for raises more than 50%. Negotiators said they could complete a deal within a week.

Gender issues: The Palm Beach County school district said it will allow students to use whatever name they prefer, WTVJ reports. • The Charlotte County School Board adopted new policies enshrining the state’s latest laws relating to instruction on gender and race, WFTX reports.

Back to school: South Florida teachers return to their classrooms with questions about how they’ll be treated given the gains made in the conservative agenda advanced by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his supporters, the Miami Herald reports.

School board politics: Fifteen candidates are vying for four seats on the Orange County School Board, the Orlando Sentinel reports. • Marta Perez, on the Miami-Dade County School Board since 1998, faces her first challenge since 2014, the Miami Herald reports.

Campus security: Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission called for more schools to implement the state’s guardian program, WTSP reports. They also expressed dismay at the slow pace that schools are adopting alert systems and discussed the inconsistent use of threat assessments, the News Service of Florida reports. • Broward County’s sheriff said he would like his department to take over policing in local schools, the Sun-Sentinel reports. More from Florida Politics.

Other school news

Connor McCord joined the Leon County School Board as its student representative to learn about policy and process. Serving during the pandemic, he learned a whole lot more, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0h2zXS7500

An Osceola County charter school learned Monday its effort to retain its charter had failed. The decision left families and employees scrambling, WESH reports. School officials meanwhile fought to reverse the closure, WFTV reports.

The Duval County school district has started advertising to attract students. It’s touting the district as a better alternative than charter schools, which have seen strong growth, WJAX reports.

The Broward County school district spent about $100,000 to send principals and assistant principals to a leadership retreat at the Ritz-Carlton. Officials said they’ve been doing this for several years, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

The Jackson County school district is struggling to find bus drivers. Teachers, coaches and administrators are taking routes to help fill the void, WMBB reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s the link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... It’s been a while since we heard from Gorillaz. Still enjoy the sound, and the visuals. Here’s their latest.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 2

Related
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis’ removal of Andrew Warren is based on false assumptions | Column

We are researchers in the areas of criminal justice and evidence-based practice, and faculty affiliated with Florida public universities. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren does not reflect what we know about the actual responsibilities of prosecutors and Warren’s performance as state attorney. The suspension is an attack on the law, as well as science, which Warren consistently follows. And we have the data to show it.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

When and why Florida governors have suspended elected officials

When Gov. Ron DeSantis came into office in 2019, he suspended three elected officials within his first two weeks. He was following through on a promise that he had made during his inaugural address. There, he pledged to lead with purpose and conviction and said that “if a local official is neglectful of required duties, I will remove that official.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

A government of which laws and which men, exactly? | Letters

DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren | Aug. 4. A few days ago, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Gov. Ron DeSantis told Florida school districts to ignore federal guidelines on expanding Title IX aimed at preventing discrimination against students based on such things as gender identity. Now the governor is suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and saying, “Our government is a government of laws, not a government of men.” Apparently this only applies to policies he doesn’t like.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

As Florida grows, we can’t pave over paradise | Column

Maybe you haven’t given it much thought or even realized it, but I’m guessing you have enjoyed public lands. Perhaps, you have some great memories of camping in one of Florida’s award-winning state parks. Maybe you took your child to hunt in one of the many Wildlife Management Areas. You might get your exercise by riding a mountain bike on a single-track trail in a state forest or rack up your miles on one of the many “rails to trails” in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Tampa Bay Times

Who is Andrew Warren? Meet the Tampa prosecutor Ron DeSantis just suspended

Gov. Ron DeSantis shocked Tampa Bay Thursday when he suspended Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Hillsborough County. DeSantis said Warren, a Democrat and rising star in progressive law enforcement circles, had put himself “above the law” by promising not to enforce laws limiting abortion or the ability of children to seek certain gender dysphoria treatments.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Florida Politics#School Safety#The Palm Beach County
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.5.2022 — Replacing Charlie Crist — DeSantis Suspends Controversial State Attorney— More...

One of the most closely-watch Republican congressional races in Florida is the contest in the 13th District between Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, and Kevin Hayslett, to replace Rep. Charlie Crist. This race has gotten ugly. While her popularity among voters continues to grow, Luna is the target. Hayslett has...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Will Gov. DeSantis’ removal of Tampa’s state attorney Andrew Warren stick?

TAMPA — Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is out of a job because of something he said, not something he did. Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped a bombshell when he removed Warren from office this week for pledging not to pursue certain criminal cases involving abortion and transgender minors. As the conservative Republican governor and the progressive Democratic prosecutor brace for the inevitable battle to come, the Tampa Bay Times asked legal experts to weigh in.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Teachers caught in ‘crossfire’ over Florida LGBTQ law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school beginning next week Bay District Schools leaders are still awaiting guidance from the state on the new parental rights bill. While they wait, News 13 discovered the school district is providing its own guidance to teachers on how to handle the controversial legislation.  Teachers are watching a 15-minute […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy