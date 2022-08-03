Task force to combat robocalls established in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Sick and tired of robocalls making it through to your cell phone? A new federal task force has been formed to crack down on them.

State Attorney General Maura Healy is one of 50 attorneys general announcing the new anti-robocall litigation task force, which will take action against telecommunications companies that let those calls get through.

“Not only are robocalls incredibly invasive and unwanted, but they put vulnerable consumers at risk of falling prey to scams that steal their personal information and money.” stated AG Healey in a news release sent to 22news. “I’m joining my colleagues in combating this nationwide problem and protecting consumers in our state.”

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, Americans receive around 33 million spam calls every day and lost $30 billion to associated scams last year.

In order to avoid scams and unwanted calls, AG Healey provides the following advice:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Organizations such as the Social Security Administration will not make phone calls to individuals.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.

Report illegal robocalls and similar scammers to DoNotCall.gov .

Report robotexts and text message scams to ReportFraud.ftc.gov or forward the text message to 7726 (“SPAM”).

