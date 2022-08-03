Read on www.republic-online.com
Paws at the Pool set for Aug. 16 at Louisburg Aquatic Center
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will close for the season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a city news release. Paws at the Pool is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 16.
One Arm Bandit rodeo act featured at Linn County Fair & Rodeo
MOUND CITY — The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be the featured act at the 2022 Linn County Fair rodeo on Aug. 12-13 in Mound City. The Shidler, OKla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of...
Spring Hill High unable to offer standard meal service due to staff shortage
Spring Hill Schools sent a notice to parents this week that due to a staff shortage at the high school kitchen, it is currently unable to offer standard meal service.
Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair
PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action
MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Obituary of Stephen Doherty
Stephen Joseph Doherty (Stevie, Duff), 62, passed in his sleep surrounded by his family members at The University of Kansas Hospital after a lengthy illness on August 3, 2022. Stevie was born September 13, 1959, son of Bernard Doherty and Delores (Walker) Doherty in Fort Scott, Kansas. He attended grade...
No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No
For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
History will come alive during Freedom Festival
The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Death Notice of Stephen Doherty
Stephen Joseph “Steve” Doherty, 62, of Fort Scott, passed away Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Father Robert McElwee will celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery, under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home.
Fiorella’s responds to criticism over ‘Value Them Both’ watch party
Fiorella's Jack Stack responded to criticism over "Value Them Both" supporters renting their event space for an election night watch party.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
Constitutional Amendment Question: Yes, in Bourbon County, but No Kansas Totals
Click below to view the unofficial primary election results submitted by Ashley Shelton, Bourbon County Clerk. Most incumbents faired well in this election and the constitutional amendment proposed vote was Yes with 2, 335 votes and No-1,662 in Bourbon County. (See page 26 of the submitted documents) The state of...
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
Discarded cigarette lights hay trailer in Crawford County, Kan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Wednesday afternoon CCFD No.2 crew from Arma Fire Dept were dispatched to US-160 near 260th Ave. to reports of a trailer hauling hay on fire. The semi driver was able to unhook his truck from the trailer before it was damaged. “Firefighters are on scene battling extreme temperatures to extinguish a semi trailer full of hay...
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
‘Either we prepare for it or we get run over by it’: Douglas County leaders begin to plan for Panasonic battery plant
Imagine the Energizer bunny with a turbo charger. Plans in De Soto for a new $4 billion, 4,000-job plant that makes batteries for electric vehicles may get growth moving at that type of speed in Eudora — and perhaps Lawrence. The EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County — a...
