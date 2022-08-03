ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound City, KS

republic-online.com

One Arm Bandit rodeo act featured at Linn County Fair & Rodeo

MOUND CITY — The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be the featured act at the 2022 Linn County Fair rodeo on Aug. 12-13 in Mound City. The Shidler, OKla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of...
MOUND CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair

PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action

MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
MOUND CITY, KS
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Stephen Doherty

Stephen Joseph Doherty (Stevie, Duff), 62, passed in his sleep surrounded by his family members at The University of Kansas Hospital after a lengthy illness on August 3, 2022. Stevie was born September 13, 1959, son of Bernard Doherty and Delores (Walker) Doherty in Fort Scott, Kansas. He attended grade...
FORT SCOTT, KS
LJWORLD

No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No

For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

History will come alive during Freedom Festival

The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
fortscott.biz

Death Notice of Stephen Doherty

Stephen Joseph “Steve” Doherty, 62, of Fort Scott, passed away Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Father Robert McElwee will celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery, under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS

