Police identify victim killed in deadly crash Tuesday in Kansas City, MO

UPDATE, Aug. 5 | Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Steven Cyr.

EARLIER | Police investigated a fatal single vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

Police say a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was driving southbound on Van Brunt at a high speed.

The Tahoe did not stop for a red light, and was struck by a gold Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on Linwood with a green light.

The Chevrolet rolled onto its left side, partially ejecting the unrestrained driver.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

KCPD reports this is the 54th traffic fatality compared to 41 at this time last year.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.