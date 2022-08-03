ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
