Invasive lanternfly first spotted by ‘astute’ central Iowan
The spotted lanternfly — an invasive plant hopper from China that can kill grapevines and many trees — was found in central Iowa this month and spurred a swift response to contain and eradicate it. “The day that they called us, we had a whole herd of people...
Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms
Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
Phys.org
Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers
When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
How to deadhead hydrangeas, according to gardening author and expert
Wondering how to deadhead hydrangeas? Known for their beautiful blooms and leafy foliage, the much-loved hydrangea can be spotted in planting schemes far and wide thanks to its easy-to-grow qualities and long-lasting color. The pretty shrubs, which come in all manner of colors – from blue to white and pink...
One Green Planet
Monarch Butterflies Officially Classified as Endangered As Milkweed Plants Decline
North America’s monarch butterfly has now been classified as endangered, with researchers citing climate change and habitat loss for declines in populations. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species, classified the magnificent migratory butterflies as endangered after decades of declining populations. The decline of populations is due to the loss of plants they need as caterpillars, the loss of forests where adults spend the winter, and of course, climate change.
12 alternatives to grass for a no-mow outdoor space
If you're exploring alternatives to grass, the chances are that your yard doesn't allow for it, you don't like the look of turf, or enjoy the upkeep... Regardless of your reason, looking for different types of ground cover is a really smart move for a lower-maintenance garden and to help conserve water also, no matter what climate you live in.
BHG
Bring Fireflies to Your Yard by Turning It into a Certified Habitat
Running barefoot around the backyard, catching and letting them go, seeing them light up the night sky—even if you didn't participate in chasing down fireflies growing up, fireflies (also known as lightning bugs in the Midwest and South) still capture the essence of summertime nostalgia. Unfortunately, scientists and researchers have noticed in recent years that the beloved beetle is disappearing across the country and throughout the world. If the decline continues, they could become extinct. But here's the good news: You have the ability to help.
hunker.com
Monarch Butterflies Are Close to Extinction — Here's How You Can Help
Is there anything more beautiful than watching a monarch butterfly dance through the sky? Sadly, this may no longer be a scene we'll see in the near future. On July 21, 2022, the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced that the migratory monarch was added to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and marked as endangered.
Can’t save the forest for the trees: Confronting the loss of species that define Maine woodlands
The bare branches of a beech tree, flanked by the trunks of several ash trees, portend the vast change in store for forest ecosystems as many of these trees succumb to beech leaf disease and emerald ash borer. Photo by Marina Schauffler. In forests, we expect slow change. Trees gain...
marthastewart.com
A Regional Guide to Garden-Friendly Birds—and How to Attract Them to Your Backyard
Local birds and your backyard landscaping are closely connected: Birds help your yard by controlling insect populations and pollinating plants, and, in turn, it provides them with their favorite foods, water, and a safe environment that supports the health of their populations. If sitting in your backyard (with a pair...
yankodesign.com
AI-powered mobility vehicle. is the answer to responsible beekeeping in urban farms
Bees are vital for the planet, given they are excellent pollinators, and perhaps the most crucial link in maintaining biodiversity. They help in ensuring food security, and also diversify the kinds of plants and animals that are nurtured on the face of the earth. Perhaps that’s the reason beekeeping and pollination need to be promoted more than other things to maintain the balance.
Scientists discover moths’ nocturnal ‘pollination services’
Bees aren't the only insects pollinating red clover, moths do about a third of the flower visits after dark.
Tree Hugger
Photographers Don't (Always) Harm Bird Nesting Behavior
The newfound interest in bird-watching and bird photography might be great for human mental health and social distancing. But scientists have been concerned about how all this up-close observation is affecting birds in their nests. New research finds they didn’t have to worry as much as they thought. Birdwatching...
