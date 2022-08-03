ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One hurt in shooting near Orlando’s Holden Heights neighborhood

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they say someone was hurt near Holden Heights early Wednesday.

Officers said the shooting happened just after midnight along 19th Street off Parramore Avenue.

Overnight, Channel 9 watched as officers investigated and people gathered near the crime scene.

At last report, Orlando police said the person who was shot was hospitalized in stable condition, but was not cooperating with their investigation.

Police said they don’t have any leads in the case.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
