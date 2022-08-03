Read on www.ozarkradionews.com
ozarkradionews.com
Dodge Caravan Crash on Highway Y Leads to Intoxication-Related Charge
Hartville, MO. – A crash occurred yesterday afternoon and injured a woman from Norwood. The crash occurred as a 1997 Dodge Caravan traveled off the roadway during a curve, and ended up striking both a fence and a tree at roughly 4:05 PM. The Caravan was moving Northbound on Highway Y, and the crash happened just five miles South of Hartville.
houstonherald.com
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
KYTV
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
ozarkradionews.com
Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60
Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
ozarkradionews.com
Summersville Crash Involving Deer Leads to Injury for Butler, MO Man
Summersville, MO. – A deer-involved crash outside of Summersville on Highway 17 has injured the driver. This accident occurred as a Northbound 2020 Chevy Impala was traveling at night struck a deer at roughly 9:05pm last night. The driver, identified as Harold Anderson, 47 of Butler, MO, was moderately injured in the accident. He was transported afterward to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Ozark County Times
Fatal crash leaves one man dead, two others seriously injured
Cory T. Lawrence, 33, of Theodosia, was killed in a head-on crash at 6:15 p.m. July 27 on Highway 160, one mile west of Theodosia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, Lawrence was traveling westbound on Highway 160 in a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria with 35-year-old Keagan Stokes of Branson as a passenger when he crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Ford Mustang head on. The Mustang was driven by 26-year-old Theodosia resident Tyler Williams.
ozarkradionews.com
Mammoth Spring Man Arrest for Inflicting Life-Threatening Injury on Family Member
Mammoth Spring, AR. – A Mammoth Spring man has been arrested and has been charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Battery after he inflicted life-threatening injuries on his nephew. The Mammoth Spring PD and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at a residence on July 30th, where...
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
ozarkradionews.com
Ava Man and Juvenile Arrested for Burglary, Assault, and Other Charges
Ava, Mo. – Two people from Ava were arrested in connection with a burglary near Goodhope on July 21. A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary near Goodhope where a gun safe was stolen. Evidence led to the arrest of a male juvenile and the location of the safe in an abandoned house. Additional clues led to the arrest of an adult suspect, Clint Mitchell, age 27 of Ava.
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
ozarkradionews.com
Silver Belle Properties Grand Opening in West Plains
West Plains, MO. – Silver Belle, part of Silver Springs, LLC., held their grand opening on August 5, 2022. During the event, the West Plains Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the housing company. Silver Belle is a rental property company with their clientele focused toward upwardly...
ozarkradionews.com
Oregon County Sheriff Reports July 24 – 31, 2022
On 07/28/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shelly Schell of Myrtle on an Oregon County Warrant for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony. She was released on 07/28/2022 after posting a $3,000.00 cash bond. Alton Police – Arrest. On 07/29/2022, the Alton Police Department...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
KTLO
Izard County inmate back in trouble after stealing phone time
An inmate in the Izard County Detention Center is back in trouble after allegedly using another inmate’s pre-paid phone card without permission. Investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by an inmate who stated the balances on his calling cards were diminishing irregularly. Upon learning the information the calling card vendor was contacted to explain the irregularities on the card.
ozarkradionews.com
Arkansas Man Arrested After Recent Parole Release
Baxter County, AR. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s office has released a statement that stated a Salesville man has been arrested having only just been released on parole in June. According to the report, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assisted the Arkansas State Probation and Parole Officers with...
houstonherald.com
Woman charged with assault at an auction
A St. Robert woman faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at an auction in the Upton area on April 30. Joleen D. Hutsell, 39, of St. Robert, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony). Her bond is set at $350,000.
ozarkradionews.com
Jerry Cecil Snethern
Jerry Cecil Snethern was born to Cecil and Cordie (Harris) Snethern on October 12, 1947, in Mountain View, Arkansas. He entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2022, at 11:35 a.m. in the family home. Jerry married Patricia Joyce Tharp on October 14, 1967, in West Plains, Missouri. To this...
ozarkradionews.com
Janet Marie D’Angelo
A Funeral Mass for Janet Marie D’Angelo, 63, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. D’Angelo passed away at 2:54 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Cedarhurst of West...
