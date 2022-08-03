The westbound ramp from Kansas Highway 10 to Lexington Avenue in De Soto was set to close Thursday as workers prepare to demolish the westbound bridge deck this weekend. Eastbound and westbound K-10 remain reduced to one lane in both directions through the project corridor as work is underway from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

DE SOTO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO