Mound City, KS

Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action

MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
One Arm Bandit rodeo act featured at Linn County Fair & Rodeo

MOUND CITY — The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be the featured act at the 2022 Linn County Fair rodeo on Aug. 12-13 in Mound City. The Shidler, OKla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of...
K-10 bridge work continues; Lexington Avenue to close for demolition of westbound bridge deck

The westbound ramp from Kansas Highway 10 to Lexington Avenue in De Soto was set to close Thursday as workers prepare to demolish the westbound bridge deck this weekend. Eastbound and westbound K-10 remain reduced to one lane in both directions through the project corridor as work is underway from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates

MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
Paola School of Dance wins eight national titles

TOPEKA — The Paola School of Dance competition team recently traveled to Topeka to participate in Prestige National Talent Competition’s Dance Competition. The team, under the direction of Alex Kaempfe, took 24 routines in total, including 14 solos, six small groups, two duos, and two full company routines to the competition held June 17-18.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
History will come alive during Freedom Festival

The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in milestone store opening

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet isn’t letting up on expansion. The retailer of closeouts and excess inventory has opened its 450th store, in Overland Park, Kan. Ollie’s has been opening 50 to 55 locations annually, with an ultimate goal of at least 1,050 stores. “As we celebrate Ollie’s 40th...
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
