republic-online.com
One Arm Bandit rodeo act featured at Linn County Fair & Rodeo
MOUND CITY — The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be the featured act at the 2022 Linn County Fair rodeo on Aug. 12-13 in Mound City. The Shidler, OKla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of...
republic-online.com
Paws at the Pool set for Aug. 16 at Louisburg Aquatic Center
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will close for the season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a city news release. Paws at the Pool is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 16.
republic-online.com
Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action
MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
republic-online.com
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates
MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
republic-online.com
Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair
PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
fortscott.biz
549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening
As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
LJWORLD
‘Either we prepare for it or we get run over by it’: Douglas County leaders begin to plan for Panasonic battery plant
Imagine the Energizer bunny with a turbo charger. Plans in De Soto for a new $4 billion, 4,000-job plant that makes batteries for electric vehicles may get growth moving at that type of speed in Eudora — and perhaps Lawrence. The EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County — a...
republic-online.com
County's solar facility moratorium will not delay Osawatomie project
OSAWATOMIE — Miami County’s six-month moratorium on solar facility construction will not delay Osawatomie’s partnership with Evergy to build up to five megawatts of solar power — nearly double the originally proposed footprint — to serve the community, a city official said. Deputy City Manager...
fortscott.biz
Constitutional Amendment Question: Yes, in Bourbon County, but No Kansas Totals
Click below to view the unofficial primary election results submitted by Ashley Shelton, Bourbon County Clerk. Most incumbents faired well in this election and the constitutional amendment proposed vote was Yes with 2, 335 votes and No-1,662 in Bourbon County. (See page 26 of the submitted documents) The state of...
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
republic-online.com
History will come alive during Freedom Festival
The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
wibwnewsnow.com
Topeka Woman Arrested For Murder Of Topeka Man In Chanute
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
republic-online.com
Voters reject abortion amendment, alter county commission
Kansas voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions. Kansas has been in the national spotlight this primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Gardner Edgerton schools say misinformation being spread about survey
Gardner Edgerton parents are now becoming aware of a series of surveys that the district sent out as part of its enrollment.
classiccountry1070.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
