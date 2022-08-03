ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound City, KS

republic-online.com

One Arm Bandit rodeo act featured at Linn County Fair & Rodeo

MOUND CITY — The most decorated specialty act in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) history, The One Arm Bandit & Company, will be the featured act at the 2022 Linn County Fair rodeo on Aug. 12-13 in Mound City. The Shidler, OKla.-based rodeo act is a 15-time winner of...
MOUND CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action

MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
MOUND CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates

MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
MOUND CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair

PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
PAOLA, KS
fortscott.biz

549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening

As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
FORT SCOTT, KS
republic-online.com

County's solar facility moratorium will not delay Osawatomie project

OSAWATOMIE — Miami County’s six-month moratorium on solar facility construction will not delay Osawatomie’s partnership with Evergy to build up to five megawatts of solar power — nearly double the originally proposed footprint — to serve the community, a city official said. Deputy City Manager...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

History will come alive during Freedom Festival

The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Topeka Woman Arrested For Murder Of Topeka Man In Chanute

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
CHANUTE, KS
republic-online.com

Voters reject abortion amendment, alter county commission

Kansas voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions. Kansas has been in the national spotlight this primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS

