Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Municipal Band to Perform ‘International Concert’ at Allen Park Bandshell

wrfalp.com
 2 days ago
Read on www.wrfalp.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail

Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
EDEN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
HAMBURG, NY
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Entertainment
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Public Market to Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

The Jamestown Public Market will join markets across the country to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week starting Sunday, August 7. Market Director Linnea Carlson said Mayor Eddie Sundquist will mark celebrations at the market on Saturday, August 13 with a proclamation in honor of the week, “And then we’re going to have a special tent at market that people can visit to get information on why farmer’s markets are so important. They can get a farmer’s market (temporary) tattoo. We have a nice photo booth. And then we’re really excited, we’re going to be beginning sales.. the first time we’re selling market-themed t-shirts.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
moderncampground.com

Hidden Valley Camping Area Joining Jellystone Park Franchise Network

Hidden Valley Camping Area in Jamestown, New York is joining the Jellystone Park Franchise Network as Chautauqua County Jellystone Park. The campground that has been a fixture in Chautauqua County camping for over half a century will become New York’s sixth Jellystone park, according to a press release. “Adding...
JAMESTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
EDEN, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg. The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter. The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the...
HAMBURG, NY
wrfalp.com

2022 Vintage Book and Paper Show Takes Place August 6 in Mayville

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chautauqua Suites on Route 394 in Mayville on Saturday, August 6. It will feature over 20 different dealers selling a large variety of items, including vintage and rare books, first editions, antiquarian books, local history, postcards, photography, maps, historic documents, posters, sports memorabilia, comic books, and more.
MAYVILLE, NY
Travel Maven

New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
SALAMANCA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell

One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
BLASDELL, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Comedy Fest Delivers More Than Laughs, It Keeps Friends Together

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival does more than just make people laugh, it is also keeping friends together over the years. For one group of women, they look forward to the festival each year, not just for the comedic performances, but to catch up with one another.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York

What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former Buffalo News TV Anchor Lands At New Station

A very familiar face on local Buffalo TV has announced their new location. It was back in June that News 4 Wake-up co-host Mel Orlins announced that she would be leaving the station for another opportunity. Orlins had been in Buffalo for the past five years, joining WVIB in July...

