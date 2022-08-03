Jamestown Municipal Band to Perform ‘International Concert’ at Allen Park Bandshell

Read on www.wrfalp.com
‘Ronnie’s Way’ Event to Benefit Infinity Program Founder Ron Graham
A benefit to help a Jamestown man who has had a lasting impact on music in the area will take place Saturday, August 6. The fundraiser, Ronnie’s Way 5k, is in honor of Ron Graham who has been diagnosed with stage-four gastroesophageal cancer and has recently started treatment. Musician...
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Jamestown Public Market to Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week
The Jamestown Public Market will join markets across the country to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week starting Sunday, August 7. Market Director Linnea Carlson said Mayor Eddie Sundquist will mark celebrations at the market on Saturday, August 13 with a proclamation in honor of the week, “And then we’re going to have a special tent at market that people can visit to get information on why farmer’s markets are so important. They can get a farmer’s market (temporary) tattoo. We have a nice photo booth. And then we’re really excited, we’re going to be beginning sales.. the first time we’re selling market-themed t-shirts.”
Hidden Valley Camping Area Joining Jellystone Park Franchise Network
Hidden Valley Camping Area in Jamestown, New York is joining the Jellystone Park Franchise Network as Chautauqua County Jellystone Park. The campground that has been a fixture in Chautauqua County camping for over half a century will become New York’s sixth Jellystone park, according to a press release. “Adding...
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg. The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter. The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the...
2022 Vintage Book and Paper Show Takes Place August 6 in Mayville
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chautauqua Suites on Route 394 in Mayville on Saturday, August 6. It will feature over 20 different dealers selling a large variety of items, including vintage and rare books, first editions, antiquarian books, local history, postcards, photography, maps, historic documents, posters, sports memorabilia, comic books, and more.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
Comedy Fest Delivers More Than Laughs, It Keeps Friends Together
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival does more than just make people laugh, it is also keeping friends together over the years. For one group of women, they look forward to the festival each year, not just for the comedic performances, but to catch up with one another.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
Former Buffalo News TV Anchor Lands At New Station
A very familiar face on local Buffalo TV has announced their new location. It was back in June that News 4 Wake-up co-host Mel Orlins announced that she would be leaving the station for another opportunity. Orlins had been in Buffalo for the past five years, joining WVIB in July...
Jamestown’s Summer Playground Program Ends Today, Free Lunch Program Continues
The Jamestown Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Department said while the playground program is ending today, August 5, that the summer feeding program through the Jamestown YMCA will continue through the end of August. The free lunch program will take place Monday through Friday, between 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Lillian...
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
The American Yard Games Championship is Happening in North Tonawanda
Leave it to the Buffalo area to host this one. The American Yard Games Championship is happening in Western New York! This WOULD happen in Western New York. I say all the time throughout the summer: 'Buffalo is obsessed with backyard and lawn games' and I'm here for it. If...
