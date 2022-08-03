Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!

3 DAYS AGO