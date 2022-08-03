Read on www.republic-online.com
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
KCTV 5
Jack Stack taking heat for renting out event space to anti-abortion group
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City staple Jack Stack BBQ is taking heat from abortion rights advocates for renting out its event space to the group pushing to lift Kansas’ constitutional right to an abortion. Kansas Amendment 2 would’ve modified the state’s constitution to remove the right to...
kcmotalkradio.com
Great Balloon Glow – Aug 20th
Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Wyandotte, KS USA
I walk almost everyday at the Edwardwille park and today is the latest time I was there with my doggies, I have 3 and today is the youngest BDay, Bella turned 2 years old so I thought it was meant for her! Thanks it brightened my day 🥰💕
Shawnee complex says it can’t remove bats from man’s apartment
A man complained about a possible bat infestation in his basement to his Shawnee apartment complex but was told they can't remove them.
republic-online.com
Paws at the Pool set for Aug. 16 at Louisburg Aquatic Center
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will close for the season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a city news release. Paws at the Pool is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
northeastnews.net
Historic Northeast Homes Tour returns
After the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, the Northeast Kansas City Historical Society (NEKCHS) was forced to halt the popular Northeast home tours, until now. The society will host its Ninth Annual Homes Tour Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All seven properties are within...
WIBW
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
Johnson County approves plans for $2M community greenspace
On Thursday, commissioners approved plans for the design, financing and maintenance of the Johnson County Square greenspace.
Fiorella’s responds to criticism over ‘Value Them Both’ watch party
Fiorella's Jack Stack responded to criticism over "Value Them Both" supporters renting their event space for an election night watch party.
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Was Johnson County redlined?
The Johnson County Museum is currently displaying a special exhibit created in-house titled, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation. At the beginning of tours, many visitors share with us their belief that Johnson County was redlined. Historically speaking, this was not true. Read on to learn more about Johnson County’s status.
republic-online.com
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates
MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
KCTV 5
Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A struggling turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life. Prairie Village Animal Control Officer Courtney Sievers and Leawood Animal Control Officer Carla Lewis were quick to jump into action after hearing a snapping turtle needed help at the pond in Meadowbrook Park late last month.
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
