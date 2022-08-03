ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

Great Balloon Glow – Aug 20th

Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Wyandotte, KS USA

I walk almost everyday at the Edwardwille park and today is the latest time I was there with my doggies, I have 3 and today is the youngest BDay, Bella turned 2 years old so I thought it was meant for her! Thanks it brightened my day 🥰💕
Historic Northeast Homes Tour returns

After the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, the Northeast Kansas City Historical Society (NEKCHS) was forced to halt the popular Northeast home tours, until now. The society will host its Ninth Annual Homes Tour Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All seven properties are within...
Inside JCPRD: Was Johnson County redlined?

The Johnson County Museum is currently displaying a special exhibit created in-house titled, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation. At the beginning of tours, many visitors share with us their belief that Johnson County was redlined. Historically speaking, this was not true. Read on to learn more about Johnson County’s status.
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates

MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
Snapping turtle rescued from Leawood pond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A struggling turtle has two local officers to thank for making snappy decisions to save its life. Prairie Village Animal Control Officer Courtney Sievers and Leawood Animal Control Officer Carla Lewis were quick to jump into action after hearing a snapping turtle needed help at the pond in Meadowbrook Park late last month.
