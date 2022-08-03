Read on www.republic-online.com
republic-online.com
Paws at the Pool set for Aug. 16 at Louisburg Aquatic Center
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will close for the season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a city news release. Paws at the Pool is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 16.
republic-online.com
Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair
PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
republic-online.com
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates
MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
fortscott.biz
549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening
As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
Spring Hill High unable to offer standard meal service due to staff shortage
Spring Hill Schools sent a notice to parents this week that due to a staff shortage at the high school kitchen, it is currently unable to offer standard meal service.
LJWORLD
‘Either we prepare for it or we get run over by it’: Douglas County leaders begin to plan for Panasonic battery plant
Imagine the Energizer bunny with a turbo charger. Plans in De Soto for a new $4 billion, 4,000-job plant that makes batteries for electric vehicles may get growth moving at that type of speed in Eudora — and perhaps Lawrence. The EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County — a...
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
republic-online.com
History will come alive during Freedom Festival
The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
republic-online.com
Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation
A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation. Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
Have you seen this missing teen? Could be traveling across state line to Kansas
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Gone missing from his residence on August 1, have you seen the missing teen, Matthew Messner, 16. Last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, Mo. Possibly headed to Pittsburg or Weir, Kan. area to see his brother.
fortscott.biz
Constitutional Amendment Question: Yes, in Bourbon County, but No Kansas Totals
Click below to view the unofficial primary election results submitted by Ashley Shelton, Bourbon County Clerk. Most incumbents faired well in this election and the constitutional amendment proposed vote was Yes with 2, 335 votes and No-1,662 in Bourbon County. (See page 26 of the submitted documents) The state of...
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
Pilot fights arrest after landing on I-70 near Grain Valley
A Prairie Village pilot is fighting his DWI arrest after making an emergency landing on I-70.
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car
PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
