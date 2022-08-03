ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound City, KS

Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair

PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
PAOLA, KS
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates

MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
MOUND CITY, KS
549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening

As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
FORT SCOTT, KS
History will come alive during Freedom Festival

The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation

A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation. Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
GREENWOOD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car

PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
PARSONS, KS

