Health

The Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna past expectations in Q2

Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s second-quarter forecasts. The company said that its Spikevax vaccine brought in $4.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts were looking for around $3.6 billion, according to FactSet. Moderna shares surged Wednesday after the company also announced another $3 billion share buyback plan. Moderna’s vaccine sales in the second quarter represent a drop from the nearly $6 billion that the vaccine brought in during the year’s first quarter, when a virus surge through the United States pushed more people to seek protection.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Erase Early Lead to End Lower

The major indexes opened Monday solidly higher amid a round of well-received bank earnings, but chipped away at these gains to eventually end lower. Garnering the most attention from this morning's earnings calendar was Goldman Sachs (GS, +2.5%), which reported double-digit percentage declines in its top and bottom lines, though both figures beat analysts' consensus estimates. The blue-chip financial firm also said Q2 trading revenue soared 32% year-over-year to $6.5 billion – offsetting a 41% decline in investment banking revenue.
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment

AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CNBC

Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
Reuters

Wall Street ends mixed as investors eye jobs data

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed in a dull session on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Benzinga

Insulet Posts Q2 Revenue Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance

Insulet Corporation PODD posted a Q2 net loss of $(35) million, or an EPS loss of $(0.50) compared to $(0.37) a year ago. Q2 sales increased 13.8% Y/Y, or 17.7% in constant currency, to $299.4 million, exceeding the guidance range of 12%-15% in constant currency and the consensus of $291.45 million.
Benzinga

Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Salarius Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was down $571 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Cigna Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Solid Q2 Beat, Guidance Raise

Stephens raised the price target on Cigna Corp CI to $325 from $315 on higher 2022E-2024E adjusted EPS estimates, with an Overweight rating. The analyst says that while Cigna was the last managed care organization major to report 2Q22 earnings, it was still a critical print to help investors gauge the company's ongoing traction in achieving its 2022 margin improvement targets for the Healthcare segment.
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For HCI Group

HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
