One Arm Bandit rodeo act featured at Linn County Fair & Rodeo

Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action
MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Paws at the Pool set for Aug. 16 at Louisburg Aquatic Center
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will close for the season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a city news release. Paws at the Pool is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates
MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
Paola School of Dance wins eight national titles
TOPEKA — The Paola School of Dance competition team recently traveled to Topeka to participate in Prestige National Talent Competition’s Dance Competition. The team, under the direction of Alex Kaempfe, took 24 routines in total, including 14 solos, six small groups, two duos, and two full company routines to the competition held June 17-18.
549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening
As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
2 injured, 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Barton County
BARTON, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a southeast Kansas man and injures two others. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:24 am in Barton County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback was traveling on SW 60th Road about 5 miles...
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
Have you seen this missing teen? Could be traveling across state line to Kansas
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Gone missing from his residence on August 1, have you seen the missing teen, Matthew Messner, 16. Last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, Mo. Possibly headed to Pittsburg or Weir, Kan. area to see his brother.
Topeka Woman Arrested For Murder Of Topeka Man In Chanute
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
Death Notice of Stephen Doherty
Stephen Joseph “Steve” Doherty, 62, of Fort Scott, passed away Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Father Robert McElwee will celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery, under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home.
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
Constitutional Amendment Question: Yes, in Bourbon County, but No Kansas Totals
Click below to view the unofficial primary election results submitted by Ashley Shelton, Bourbon County Clerk. Most incumbents faired well in this election and the constitutional amendment proposed vote was Yes with 2, 335 votes and No-1,662 in Bourbon County. (See page 26 of the submitted documents) The state of...
History will come alive during Freedom Festival
The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
Crews rip the roof off of wrong Kansas home to owner’s surprise
A roof repair company was ripping shingles from the top of his Overland Park home — but he hadn’t called for a new roof to be installed.
Voters reject abortion amendment, alter county commission
Kansas voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions. Kansas has been in the national spotlight this primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
