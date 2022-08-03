Read on www.25newsnow.com
25newsnow.com
Warm and humid weather continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has developed across portions of central Illinois early this morning. It should lift shortly after daybreak. Temperatures will take a step back into the mid 80s today, however uncomfortable levels of humidity will produce heat indices in the low to mid 90s across central Illinois. Most of the day will be dry, however a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening hours.
wcbu.org
National Weather Service warns active week is ahead
Central Illinois woke up Tuesday to downed power lines, toppled trees and quickly-flooding roads. According to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, the Peoria area saw 2 to 4 inches of rain. “On top of the inch of rain that fell in the Peoria area the night before,” said...
hoiabc.com
Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heavy rain from strong and severe storms Tuesday flooded a number of area roads. Peoria Public Works was dispatched to areas of flash flooding, including the Adams and Abbington intersection and the Lake and University intersection. It took a couple hours to clear the water from the road.
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home catches fire a second time overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A vacant home on W. Garden Street in Peoria went up in flames Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews were called to the home around 11:15 p.m., finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and flames showing on the side and back of the home.
25newsnow.com
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to...
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
25newsnow.com
This weekend is River City Soul Fest
PEORIA (WEEK) - Fans of R&B, gospel and soul music are invited to the three-day event. Starting off on Friday night with Vibe Night. at the River Front. There will be a DJ exhibition with four DJs on the CEFCU Center Stage, that event goes on until 10pm. Saturday, R&B...
25newsnow.com
Springfield Road garage sales this weekend
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Anyone looking for some hidden gems may want to head up Springfield Road this weekend for the community garage sales. The community sale starts on Springfield Road at East Washington Street and extends through Groveland and the side streets along the way, according to the group on Facebook.
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhood evacuated after gas leak
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on NE Glendale Avenue, between Main and Hamilton on reports of a natural gas leak. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first responders found a “high concentration” of natural gas inside, forcing the evacuation of the home and five others nearby.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
ourquadcities.com
1 dead in U.S. 6 head-on crash
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released preliminary investigative details on Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. A 1995 black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 near East 200th Street. A 2022 white Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. The driver of the Mustang drove into eastbound traffic and struck the F250 head-on.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria to lower CSO’s one year at a time
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do people ever wonder where stormwater goes when it rains heavily? It’s called combined sewer overflow, or CSO, and it drains into the Illinois river. A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, sewage, and wastewater into one pipe. It transports all the wastewater it...
25newsnow.com
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to the...
25newsnow.com
The 91st Annual McLean County Fair kicks off Wednesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 91st Annual McLean County Fair got underway today and a large crowd had already come through the gates. Last year was their first time back to normal after COVID and it was a record-breaking year. This year, they’re hoping to break that record and...
977wmoi.com
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
hoiabc.com
Stolen car pulled from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A stolen car was pulled out of the Illinois River a few hundred yards south of the Pekin bridge on Wednesday. Crews initially searched for the submerged vehicle last week but it wasn’t found until this morning. The Peoria Fire Department dive team...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
