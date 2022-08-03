OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro is accepting donations for survivors of the flooding in eastern Kentucky. They are looking for home supplies and tools, including medicine, shovels, fans, and cleaning supplies. This is Catholic Charities’ first donation drive, but they are confident the community will come out in support following months after receiving donations for the December 10 tornado in western Kentucky.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO