Kodak Black & French Montana Tease Joint Album

By Andy Bustard
HipHopDX.com
 2 days ago
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Fuels Mariah The Scientist Dating Rumors With Grand Gesture From Prison

Detroit, MI – Young Thug might be locked up but he’s still found a way to deliver a grand romantic gesture to his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit Sunday night (July 31), Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out a new nickname: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”
DETROIT, MI
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Quality Control Unveils Detroit Rapper Icewear Vezzo As Newest Signing

Years of hard work on the music scene have proved to be fruitful for Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo, who’s officially the newest member of the Quality Control team. Over the weekend, Vezzo was gifted a QC chain at the Toronto, Canada stop on Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s One Of Them Ones tour. A clip from the concert showed Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas arriving on stage with the gift in his hands, announcing Vezzo had just signed a deal with the powerhouse label.
DETROIT, MI
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Livid Over Brittney Griner Sentencing: ‘If That Was Taylor Swift It’d Be A Peace Treaty'

Boosie Badazz is one of many celebrities upset about the nine-year prison sentence WNBA star Brittney Griner has been handed in a Russian drug case. The sentencing was handed down on Thursday (August 4) and has since become one of the most talked about topics on social media. Shortly after hearing the news, Boosie shared an Instagram video of himself bemoaning the situation and he got very heated as he reflected on what many are deeming a harsh punishment.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Official Release Date Revealed for Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"

Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
APPAREL
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'

Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper

Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records

Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy

Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez Gifts Chris Brown Custom 'King Of Pop' Chain

Tory Lanez has blessed Chris Brown with the ultimate piece of jewelry honoring his decorated career in music. The Canadian rapper gifted Breezy an iced-out chain on Tuesday (August 2) featuring a pendant proclaiming CB the “King of Pop,” a nod to Michael Jackson’s long-held title. “@chrisbrownofficial...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES

