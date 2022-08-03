Read on kwayradio.com
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
Decorah Public Opinion
For the Record: City Manager discusses proposed Kwik Star on College Drive, Decorah
(For the Record is the second of a series of informational articles aimed at helping clarify some of the hot-topic issues facing the City of Decorah currently.) In this edition, Decorah City Manager Travis Goedken helps clarify and define the stance of the City of Decorah and the role of its associated boards, councils and commissions on the proposed private sale of commercial property on College Drive to Kwik Star for the construction of a third store within the city limits.
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
osceolaiowa.com
Stewart pledges to be CEO of Iowa
On his way to a parade in Hampton on July 12, Libertarian candidate for governor Rick Stewart made his way through Osceola with a stop at the newspaper office to discuss his campaign for governor of Iowa. Running history. This isn’t Stewart’s first time running for office in Iowa; it’s...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Friends and neighbors of the three people killed while camping last month gathered in a Cedar Falls park Tuesday night to honor Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green says the celebration of life service wasn’t just for those in attendance, but for the Schmidt’s nine-year-old son Arlo who survived the attack. Tyler Schmidt’s aunt thanked the community for focusing on the joy Tyler and his family spread in the community, then she read a statement from Tyler's parents, who were home with Arlo. Authorities say a 23-year-old Nebraska man shot the three Schimdts to death in the campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park, then took his own life.
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
kwayradio.com
Irish Fest Returns
Iowa Irish Fest is Friday through Sunday in downtown Waterloo. The annual event features music, learning events, sports, family entertainment and food. Tickets are $30 but Iowa Irish Fest committee member Brad Martin says some people get in free.
kwayradio.com
Police Receive Raises
According to KWWL, the Evansdale City Council approved a 3% across-the-board salary increase for officers Tuesday night. Current officers will get a $2.16 increase in wages and the starting hourly pay for new hires will go from $22.84 to $25. The Council also agreed to a $5,000 signing bonus for...
KCRG.com
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Updated: 58 minutes ago. After two years of increases in the number of abortions in Iowa, the number fell...
cbs2iowa.com
Five people arrested in money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and several other agencies arrested five people in the course of a two-year investigation. Those arrested were Richard, Mohorne,...
cbs2iowa.com
Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Late-morning severe weather made a mess of portions of Manchester, and powerful winds downed trees and power lines. One tree fell across the road in town, Crews were fanned across the damage area picking up and removing obstructions. No injuries were reported. Alliant Energy was also...
NebraskaTV
Iowa man sustains life-threatening injuries following crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Iowa man sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit and run crash that ended when he crashed into a golf course Monday night. GIPD said officers were called at 11:53 p.m. to Bandits Bar, 1016 N. Diers Ave., Suite 118, to a report of two men who got into a verbal argument. It was reported that one man, 28-year-old Kameron Warrior of Cedar Falls, Iowa, got into his car and attempted to run over the other man before striking his unoccupied parked car and fled the scene in a 2006 Lincoln LS prior to officers' arrival.
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
kwayradio.com
Teen Arrested with Gun
According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, a Waterloo teen has been detained after police found him carrying a stolen handgun Tuesday. Police were investigating an ongoing drug and firearm case shortly after noon Tuesday when they attempted to stop Montavious Kentrell Saffold in the 900 block of Grant Avenue.
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
