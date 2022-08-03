(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Friends and neighbors of the three people killed while camping last month gathered in a Cedar Falls park Tuesday night to honor Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green says the celebration of life service wasn’t just for those in attendance, but for the Schmidt’s nine-year-old son Arlo who survived the attack. Tyler Schmidt’s aunt thanked the community for focusing on the joy Tyler and his family spread in the community, then she read a statement from Tyler's parents, who were home with Arlo. Authorities say a 23-year-old Nebraska man shot the three Schimdts to death in the campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park, then took his own life.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO