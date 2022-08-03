ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Gulf Coast Community Foundation awards CareerEdge $125,000 to train, upskill workforce

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

CareerEdge, the workforce development initiative of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, recently received a $125,000 grant from founding investor Gulf Coast Community Foundation, extending an 11-year-long partnership.

CareerEdge will use the grant funds for on-the-job training, internships, and salary subsidies for local employers. The grant also will be used for CareerEdge’s Fast-Track training programs. Fast-Track training is a way for employers to fill in-demand job openings while offering rapid credentialing and certifications critical within the industry.

“With the one-two punch from inflation, and a protracted pandemic, workforce readiness and economic diversification are greater priorities for our region now, more than ever,” said Jon Thaxton, Gulf Coast’s senior vice president for community investment and co-chair of the CareerEdge Funders Committee. “CareerEdge continues to lead the way in providing responsive programs that help employers train and retain workers and provide them with career pathways otherwise difficult to navigate in these uncertain times.”

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s cumulative support for CareerEdge now exceeds $1.5 million. The foundation was an inaugural investor when the initiative was launched back in 2009, and it has continued to help steer and fund CareerEdge since then.

“Gulf Coast’s generous support will allow CareerEdge to continue the meaningful work of partnering with local companies to upskill and train their employees,” said Heather Kasten, president and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. “Companies now more than ever, need a skilled workforce to accomplish their goals and demands.”

Submitted by Heather Kasten

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

