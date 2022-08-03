Read on kwayradio.com
Teen Arrested with Gun
According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, a Waterloo teen has been detained after police found him carrying a stolen handgun Tuesday. Police were investigating an ongoing drug and firearm case shortly after noon Tuesday when they attempted to stop Montavious Kentrell Saffold in the 900 block of Grant Avenue.
Irish Fest Returns
Iowa Irish Fest is Friday through Sunday in downtown Waterloo. The annual event features music, learning events, sports, family entertainment and food. Tickets are $30 but Iowa Irish Fest committee member Brad Martin says some people get in free.
