Mile of Music gives you a lot of choices. Here are 10 intriguing shows to consider

APPLETON - If you're planning to go to Mile of Music — the free original-music festival that runs Thursday through Sunday in and around downtown Appleton — know that you're free to really choose your own adventure.

With 40 venues, more than 200 artists and about 700 shows — weather permitting — it's easy to move from place to place and from genre to genre.

Want a quieter atmosphere than the headliner show at Jones Park? Head to one of the smaller, indoor spaces.

Not vibing with the acoustic act you're watching? Walk over to the bar next door and there's an entirely different sound and energy.

That's one of the great things about Mile of Music — there's a lot of variety in both music and atmosphere.

You might have your own favorites from past years that you want to be sure to catch this year. Or you might be looking for someone new to discover.

This isn't intended to be a comprehensive who-to-see list, but here are some intriguing artists and shows — some familiar and some not so much — that you might want to consider:

Cory Chisel, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Park

Well, let's start with the Mile of Music co-founder, Appleton native and Grammy-nominated musician who's back at Mile after having to drop out before last year's event because of health concerns. This show is expected to be a, if not the, highlight of the weekend.

Dan Rodriguez, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jones Park

Another Mile of Music favorite, the Americana musician from Minneapolis has a prime time to play to a large crowd at the largest venue, too.

Hannah Wicklund, 5:25 p.m. Friday, Houdini Plaza

The 24-year-old rocker from South Carolina is one of Mile co-founder and executive producer Dave Willems' picks for a performer to watch.

Jackie Venson, 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Jones Park

Her profile on the Mile website lists her genre as R&B/soul/pop/rock. Whatever flavor she chose — and you can throw in blues, too — she tore up last year's festival and is poised to be a new favorite.

Celisse, 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Houdini Plaza

Another one of Dave Willems' picks for crowd faves, the blues/folk/soul performer has played with a ton of recognizable names — Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Joni Mitchell and Kesha among them. She's here for the first time.

Dos Santos, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Park

These are Mile's first Spanish-language singers. They're a five-person band from Chicago that'll take on a broad spectrum on Latin music.

Jamie Kent, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Bose Listening Lounge, Hilton Paper Valley

Another Mile favorite, the Americana/country singer-songwriter from Nashville will be back for his sixth time. His show at the Paper Valley will be a good opportunity to take in a "listening room" performance, in which the audience is asked to be quiet. But Kent also will be hosting "Peace, Love & Nashville," a showcase of artists at Spats on Saturday afternoon.

There's no Wild Adriatic or the Vegabonds at this year's festival, but this Nashville-based band back for its fourth Mile is just as much fun. As part of the "Peace, Love & Nashville" show, they'll rock the Spatio.

Sawyer Fredericks, 3 p.m. Saturday, Fox River House

If you're a fan of "The Voice," you might remember Fredericks as the 16-year-old Season 8 winner in 2015. He's 23 now and coming to his first Mile bringing "free-range folk." The more intimate outdoor setting at Fox River House might be a good place to check him out.

Mateo Vosganian, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Spats

Sadly, Wild Adriatic isn't touring right now but its drummer is coming to Appleton anyway. Vosganian will be curating and hosting the Mile Jam to end the festival Sunday night. He's also playing with the group Precious Metals. The Spats show should be a great way to close out a great weekend.

Again, this is just a sampling of musicians and they're all doing other performances, too. So check the Mile of Music schedule — and be sure to keep an eye out for schedule and venue changes.

