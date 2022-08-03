Derek Mason's progression and top storylines for Oklahoma State football at preseason camp

STILLWATER — That magical Fiesta Bowl rally to defeat Notre Dame on Jan. 1 doesn’t seem all that long ago, but Oklahoma State’s 2021 football season is ancient history and a new one is upon us.

The Cowboys open preseason camp on Wednesday morning inside the Sherman Smith Training Center with hopes building toward a season worthy to follow the 12-2 performance of last fall .

Questions abound and intrigue swells around a team that returns several key pieces, but must replace quite a few as well.

Here’s a look at five major storylines for the Cowboys as the preseason kicks off:

The offensive line’s starting five

In spring, the Pokes didn’t even have enough available bodies for a full two-deep across the offensive line. But as camp arrives, bodies aren’t the main issue.

Several players were recovering from injuries during the spring — including four who have starting experience — and two more came in via the transfer portal. So the cabinet is stocked, but two questions remain.

Which five will emerge as starters? And, how good are they?

Offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has some experience to lean on. Preston Wilson, who is moving to center , and right guard Hunter Woodard have played a lot of games. Cole Birmingham started virtually all of last season at left tackle, though he’s likely moving to left guard now.

Caleb Etienne, a junior-college transfer of a year ago, showed vast improvement in the spring. And other players like Jake Springfield and Joe Michalski have game experience.

Plus, transfers Jason Brooks from Vanderbilt and Casey Collier from Southern Cal add an unknown aspect, having both arrived in June.

The void at linebacker

The defensive side of the ball presents plenty of questions, but none will be as significant as addressing how the Cowboys replace starting linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper. The duo — now hanging out in their respective NFL camps — combined to play more than 1,600 snaps and combined for 225 tackles last season.

Aside from their talent, they brought a wealth of experience and knowledge of the defense as super-seniors.

The dropoff will be sharp, and at times, painful. That’s not a knock on the replacements — Mason Cobb and Xavier Benson are the favorites, though camp competition should be strong — but a statement on just how reliable, intelligent and athletic Rodriguez and Harper were.

The new faces got good work in spring under Joe Bob Clements, who moved from defensive line to linebackers coach in January. And preseason camp is crucial for their development.

Cobb saw a sprinkling of experience over his first two years in Stillwater and Benson was a starter at Texas Tech as a redshirt freshman for much of the 2019 season .

He opted out in 2020, then became an All-American at Tyler Junior College last year.

The defense also must replace four of five starters in the secondary, with only Jason Taylor II returning from last year’s squad. But senior Thomas Harper has been a heavily used backup throughout his career and cornerbacks Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black were thrown into some high-leverage situations last year, including a lot of action in the Fiesta Bowl.

Derek Mason’s defensive wrinkles

The adaptation process continues for Mason, who was hired in late January as the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator .

He’s overtaking the defensive scheme installed by former coordinator Jim Knowles and crafted by the OSU staff over the previous four seasons.

Mason is learning the terminology and the structure, but he’ll have his fingerprints on the final product, particularly on game day. So camp will be about Mason furthering his understanding of how he wants to implement his preferences and style with this defense.

Those who have worked and played for Mason in the past point to his ability to adapt to the strengths of his players, along with his aggressive style and player-friendly personality.

Those things have helped him bond quickly with his players and the coaching staff, making for a smooth transition.

Running back depth

The running back spot isn’t in as tough a spot as linebacker, though a lot of production has left the building. Jaylen Warren and LD Brown headed for the NFL, and Dezmon Jackson exited via the transfer portal.

That trio accounted for 1,440 yards, or 73.6% of the Cowboys’ rushing yards by running backs last season.

Dominic Richardson returns as the primary ballcarrier, having rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns last year, but behind him is a wealth of inexperience.

Jaden Nixon rushed for 122 yards over two games while redshirting. Redshirt sophomore transfer Deondre Jackson, who arrived from Texas A&M in June, has three college carries to his name.

And behind them are true freshmen Ollie Gordon and C.J. Brown, both of whom were on campus for spring ball. One of them could earn a spot in the primary rotation.

Who backs up Spencer Sanders?

This is a question coach Mike Gundy hopes he only has to answer when his team is winning 49-3 in the fourth quarter some Saturday night this fall.

But you know what they say about failure to prepare.

Knowing that fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders essentially has missed seven games because of injury/illness in the past three seasons, Gundy understands the need to prepare a backup quarterback for potential game action in a meaningful moment.

Gundy’s son, redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy, and true freshman Garret Rangel will battle it out to be Sanders’ understudy in the fall.

And while it might not be the most pressing need for the offense in preseason camp, it would shoot to the top of the list if Sanders is sidelined.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Derek Mason's progression and top storylines for Oklahoma State football at preseason camp