Which South Carolina cities have the most expensive homes?

( Stacker ) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,402,190 which is 1,067% higher than the state average of $291,591.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in South Carolina

#1. Charleston-North Charleston: 13

#2. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort: 5

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 3

#3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 3

#5. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin: 2

#6. Columbia: 1

#6. Georgetown: 1

#6. Seneca: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Townville

– Typical home value: $398,576

– 1-year price change: +29.4%

– 5-year price change: +71.2%

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#29. North Myrtle Beach

– Typical home value: $399,767

– 1-year price change: +39.6%

– 5-year price change: +78.7%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#28. Clover

– Typical home value: $411,130

– 1-year price change: +31.6%

– 5-year price change: +73.2%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#27. Chapin

– Typical home value: $428,079

– 1-year price change: +27.2%

– 5-year price change: +54.0%

– Metro area: Columbia

#26. Saint Helena Island

– Typical home value: $440,933

– 1-year price change: +43.8%

– 5-year price change: +69.0%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#25. Pinopolis

– Typical home value: $453,978

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: +68.3%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#24. Bluffton

– Typical home value: $463,177

– 1-year price change: +37.4%

– 5-year price change: +68.7%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#23. Hollywood

– Typical home value: $464,342

– 1-year price change: +27.5%

– 5-year price change: +66.5%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#22. Surfside Beach

– Typical home value: $472,480

– 1-year price change: +38.0%

– 5-year price change: +80.7%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#21. Pawleys Island

– Typical home value: $480,203

– 1-year price change: +29.3%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%

– Metro area: Georgetown

#20. Salem

– Typical home value: $496,349

– 1-year price change: +33.7%

– 5-year price change: +79.7%

– Metro area: Seneca

#19. Ravenel

– Typical home value: $502,597

– 1-year price change: +27.9%

– 5-year price change: +80.4%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#18. Fort Mill

– Typical home value: $505,368

– 1-year price change: +31.9%

– 5-year price change: +68.9%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#17. Charleston

– Typical home value: $520,311

– 1-year price change: +30.3%

– 5-year price change: +64.2%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#16. Tega Cay

– Typical home value: $553,959

– 1-year price change: +30.6%

– 5-year price change: +83.2%

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#15. Edisto Beach

– Typical home value: $581,239

– 1-year price change: +20.6%

– 5-year price change: +47.6%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. Wadmalaw Island

– Typical home value: $626,506

– 1-year price change: +27.9%

– 5-year price change: +64.3%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#13. Awendaw

– Typical home value: $632,803

– 1-year price change: +23.6%

– 5-year price change: +52.9%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#12. Okatie

– Typical home value: $638,747

– 1-year price change: +36.7%

– 5-year price change: +63.1%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#11. Meggett

– Typical home value: $715,588

– 1-year price change: +28.1%

– 5-year price change: +57.3%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#10. Mount Pleasant

– Typical home value: $747,165

– 1-year price change: +32.8%

– 5-year price change: +61.2%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#9. Hilton Head Island

– Typical home value: $748,547

– 1-year price change: +40.9%

– 5-year price change: +80.2%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#8. Seabrook Island

– Typical home value: $862,369

– 1-year price change: +39.5%

– 5-year price change: +72.3%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#7. Briarcliffe Acres

– Typical home value: $889,330

– 1-year price change: +40.7%

– 5-year price change: +89.9%

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#6. Sunset

– Typical home value: $1,198,759

– 1-year price change: +35.2%

– 5-year price change: +65.5%

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#5. Folly Beach

– Typical home value: $1,378,103

– 1-year price change: +45.0%

– 5-year price change: +89.3%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#4. Isle of Palms

– Typical home value: $1,612,539

– 1-year price change: +47.8%

– 5-year price change: +88.4%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#3. Kiawah Island

– Typical home value: $1,794,143

– 1-year price change: +41.2%

– 5-year price change: +63.0%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#2. Sheldon

– Typical home value: $2,488,888

– 1-year price change: +36.8%

– 5-year price change: +54.1%

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#1. Sullivans Island

– Typical home value: $3,402,190

– 1-year price change: +35.8%

– 5-year price change: +91.5%

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

