EDITORAL: Wiser water use lets arid Colorado thrive

By Gazette editorial board
 2 days ago

Colorado’s No. 3 city aims to blaze a trail toward smarter management of our scarcest resource — water. An aggressive proposal to do just that — getting ahead of the curve on water use to accommodate coming growth and development — will face Aurora’s City Council on Monday.

First-term Mayor Mike Coffman shared the sweeping and far-reaching water-conservation plan with The Gazette’s editorial board this week, making clear what’s at stake: “I want Aurora to be able to grow.”

“I think we’re really poised for growth,” Coffman said, but noted, “unless we do something now for water conservation, we are not going to be able to grow.”

Hence, a proposal that doesn’t pull punches. If approved by the council, it would bar conventional, thirsty lawn grasses for many if not most uses in new developments. So, no Kentucky bluegrass in the front yards of new homes or around other kinds of structures if it’s for purely aesthetic purposes. Turf grasses would be permitted only where warranted for sports or recreation or related activities; it even would be restricted to less than half of the back yards of new residences.

The ordinance also prohibits the use of those same “cool weather” turf grasses for development of new golf courses. And ornamental water features — decorative fountains, waterfalls, basins and ponds — would not be allowed.

Parks would be permitted to use turf grasses for new sports fields, play areas and social areas.

The restrictions only would apply to landscaping around new construction and not to the city’s existing housing or commercial buildings. Yet, the water conservation in the newly developed areas would be substantial. Aurora Water General Manager Marshall Brown says water consumption for outdoor uses would be cut in half for new developments.

Brown calls the plan “the most aggressive in the state,” and Coffman says, “Aurora is leading the way.” The mayor in fact predicts, “The rest of Colorado is going to have to look at what Aurora is doing,” if it wants to continue growing. Indeed, other cities already have reached out to Aurora regarding hits plan, which if adopted next week would take effect Jan. 1.

Many Colorado homeowners take pride in their landscaping, of course, and especially in their lush lawns — as do homeowners in much of the rest of the country. Yet, our high-and-dry climate is very different from Missouri’s or Ohio’s or Florida’s, and it requires a different tack as the Front Range continues to boom.

If Colorado communities don’t take bold steps soon, whether like Aurora’s or comparable efforts, the upshot could be policies that are not only restrictive — but also reckless. Most notably, misguided policy makers could attempt to use Colorado’s perennial and growing water scarcity as a pretext for limiting or stopping growth itself.

That’s something Coffman wisely, and adamantly, opposes. It’s something nobody should want. For the good of Colorado’s economy and its future prosperity — its ability to create great jobs for our kids and their kids — we cannot afford to let water’s scarcity stand in the way of progress. Instead, we should get smart about water use.

Aurora’s pending proposal would be a stride in that direction, and the City Council would be wise to adopt it.

The Denver Gazette

Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative will be on the ballot while city starts a new approach

The Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative gathered enough signatures to get onto Denver’s ballot this fall, with the intention of publicly funding the construction and repair of sidewalks across the city. The proposed ballot language asks Denver voters if the city should adopt a sidewalk master plan and implement a “sustainable program for the construction, reconstruction, and ongoing repairs of sidewalks citywide,” funded by a fee charged to property owners across the city. Fees would be assessed annually based on the linear footage of property frontage...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dick Durbin says a Colorado clerk now wears bulletproof vest amidst threats and harassment

Threats against election workers in Colorado prompted at least one county clerk to begin wearing a bulletproof vest, according to comments made during a Wednesday hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, said that election workers are spending their own money to install elaborate home security systems, and others, "like one county clerk in Colorado, have begun to wear a bulletproof vest to work.” ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Year-round gardening: Replacing your lawn, Part 1

Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series about replacing a lawn with lower- water alternatives. The amount of water needed to maintain a Kentucky bluegrass lawn in Colorado (and the associated cost) is enough to give any homeowner pause — and might cause many to reimagine their landscape with a smaller lawn, or no lawn at all. If you are thinking about renovating your landscape, the first step is to remove the lawn.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

All three Front Range Community College locations put on lockout

Law enforcement officials are investigating a threat made towards multiple community colleges and Metropolitan State University of Denver. Sean Towle, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department confirmed the agency was investigating the threat at MSU Denver, but said he could not release any information regarding the threat. He declined to say whether the threat at MSU Denver was correlated to the threats made towards other post-secondary education institutions. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Recount completed: Tina Peters, Pam Anderson add 13 votes in recount for Secretary of State race

The completed statewide recount of the June 28 GOP primary for Secretary of State shows no major changes in the ballot totals, with Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters still losing the race by almost 89,000 votes. Jeffco Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson, who won the GOP primary and Peters both added 13 votes, while third-place finisher Mike O’Donnell’s gained 11 votes, according to the Secretary of State's Office. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles

Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

