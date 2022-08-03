Amid staff shortage, Nueces County district attorney calls for competitive prosecutor pay

As a shortage of Nueces County prosecutors has led to delays in court cases and overpopulation at the jail, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez on Tuesday echoed a long-running refrain among past district attorneys and his own staff: Salaries in his office need to be more competitive with pay in other counties.

Following his absence at two specially called meetings, Gonzalez met with the Board of Judges on Tuesday to discuss the shortage and future plans for his office. The meeting came after Gonzalez's first assistant district attorney, Angelica Hernandez, attended a July meeting on his behalf to provide an update on the staffing shortage within Gonzalez's office and throughout the state.

At Tuesday's meeting, Gonzalez said salaries in other district attorney's offices throughout the state are much higher than in Nueces County.

"We just need to be competitive with other counties," Gonzalez said. "And it's going to stay that way, but do not worry. Until we get to 12 attorneys, all of us will be all hands on deck and trying cases to make sure that we move them."

The judges suggested forming a committee to work with the Nueces County Commissioners Court to decide what is needed to get the backlog of cases resolved and moving.

District Judge Sandra Watts shared data with Gonzalez, highlighting a growing court backlog and jail population. Gonzalez added that he will prosecute cases himself if necessary.

"You can only spread so thin," Watts said. "So it's very nice to hear that you're going to be like the Aggie, the 13th man on the field, and you will be here to try those cases."

Gonzalez said his office will "get creative" in handling cases and working with defense attorneys.

"We'll dismiss as many cases as we need to, and I do care about how many people are in the jail because that affects taxpayers," Gonzalez said. "I want to make sure that jailed people aren't languishing, especially if they're not guilty. And so what else can I do?"