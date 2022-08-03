ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Colorado State Fair nearing completion on Gate 5 project

By Josue Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
There are just over three weeks left until the 150th Colorado State Fair kicks off in Pueblo, and visitors can expect some changes.

Colorado State Fairgrounds staff are in the final stages of completing the Gate 5 project, the first domino in Phase 1 of the fair's four-phase, 30-year master plan.

The gate project is expected to be completed on Aug. 12, well before the state fair’s start date on Aug. 26, and should limit wait times for visitors seeking entrance into the fairgrounds, said Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair.

Completion of the Gate 5 project comes four years after a 2018 audit conducted by the state revealed there could be improvement in the management of the facility and fair.

“We call (Phase 1 projects) early wins because they are easy to do, nothing is in the way to make them happen, they’re mostly outdoors and noticeable in a positive way,” Stoller said. “It’s like a snowball at the top of a mountain — they’re intended to get things going, and momentum increases.”

The project represents a fraction of the extensive master plan, but it’s the first noticeable change visitors can expect to see later this month.

Here’s what to look for as the event nears:

A revitalized main entrance

Gate 5 serves as the main entrance to the fairgrounds, and its functionality has been improved to better serve state fair visitors, Stoller said.

“A lot of people are going to get into the fair quicker and more comfortably,” Stoller said.

There will be 10 windows at the entrance to accept tickets, which will limit wait times. A tensile structure, which is viewed by staff as the centerpiece of the project, will provide shade as visitors pass through security checkpoints and admittance.

State fair staff invested $100,000 in new technology to implement modern metal detectors at different gates, including Gate 5.

“It should be a quicker and more comfortable experience for everybody,” Stoller said.

Pueblo County commissioners last year approved using $600,000 in marijuana excise tax funds for Gate 5, which helped kick-start the project, Stoller said.

Street sweeping is expanding: Watch where you park

The city’s public works staff is going to “double its street-sweeping footprint” at this year’s fair, Public Works Director Andrew Hayes said. The area targeted for street sweeping will extend two blocks in each direction from the fairgrounds and reach St. Clair Avenue, Northern Avenue, west to Oxford Street and east to Beulah Avenue.

Public works typically street-sweeps roads in the vicinity of the fairgrounds each year through the duration of the fair but is expanding its reach to address a rise in complaints.

“There have been concerns in previous years about the amount of litter left behind by fair visitors, so we’re trying to help out and get the neighborhood cleaned up a little bit,” Hayes said.

The street cleanup will take place after fair hours. Residents in the proposed sweeping grid are encouraged to park their cars off the street during the fair so cleaning crews can sweep properly, Hayes said.

Potential for more changes next year

Stoller said staff is aware the fairgrounds could use more shaded areas and a substitute for asphalt at certain locations to improve the experience for visitors.

“There’s a lot of good outdoor space at the fairgrounds that can’t be really enjoyed during the heat of the day,” Stoller said. “A lot of this is to expand the space people can enjoy and enhance that outdoor experience.”

Crews are expected to tackle portions of the plaza project after the state fair concludes on Sept. 5.

The plaza project is part of Phase 1 and aims to add trees and canopies west of the Palace of Agriculture.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

