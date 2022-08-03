Why we remember Aug. 3, 2019: state Rep. Joe Moody

This week brings a somber anniversary: the third year since 23 innocent people were taken from us in a racially motivated massacre. Remembering the bright, beautiful people we lost that day is the clearest reason we keep this date in our hearts, and with the man charged in their murders still sitting in a jail cell awaiting justice, it’s a wound that remains fresh for all of us here in El Paso.

But there are other reasons we must remember.

I was recently reminded of that clearly when I added 21 more names to the 23 already burned into my mind. As I helped lead the House’s investigation into the mass shooting in Uvalde that stole 19 children and two teachers from that community, I couldn’t help but see the unbroken line that connected it to El Paso (and to the grim parade of mass killings before and between them). We have to remember because these aren’t isolated attacks.

Whatever change came lasted just for an instant — it took almost no time at all for every promise to be forgotten and the status quo to return. That was no accident; the status quo is powerful. Joe Moody

Promises made, promises forgotten

A lot of promises were made after the shooting here. State leaders wouldn’t use anti-Hispanic, anti-immigrant rhetoric anymore, they said. Great attention would be paid to how we relate to one another and whether we’re dehumanizing those we disagree with. And policy — above all, policy would change. We’d do something substantive about the seemingly endless killing field this state and this country has become.

Whatever change came lasted just for an instant — it took almost no time at all for every promise to be forgotten and the status quo to return. That was no accident; the status quo is powerful. It’s the enemy of progress, and all it has to do is outlast the memory of each tragedy that inspires a call for change. And each new horror — why, that’s brand new, isn’t it? Something unheard of and incomprehensible. Something no one could’ve predicted or prevented.

Eerily similar

I can tell you with absolute certainty how false that notion is. The shooters in El Paso and in Uvalde were eerily similar. The young man in Uvalde may not have had a racist agenda, but he was just as disaffected and disconnected as the one who came to our hometown. Both were rabid consumers of the division being cynically sold as politics and amplified in the media and exploded across the internet at the speed of thought these days. In the end, both wanted revenge against the world.

And in that hotbed of social sickness, the policies that made the El Paso shooting possible hadn’t changed one bit before Uvalde. If anything, they’re worse now than they’ve ever been. Mental health services aren’t much more accessible, most schools aren’t any safer, and after every legislative session, it’s become easier for anyone and everyone to possess and carry a gun, no questions asked, no responsibility required.

The fight continues

So, when I remember Aug. 3, 2019, it’s not just with profound sadness — it’s with an intense sense of purpose. I’ll never forget the promises made as we laid our dead to rest, and I’ll continue to talk about them on every platform I have until they become promises kept.

I ask you to do the same. We have to continue fighting for the world we want to leave our children. We have to remember what happened then and see how it fits into what’s happening now. We have to demand something more than the status quo.

Remember those we lost, always, but remind everyone that we have far too many names to remember already.

Democrat Joe Moody represents El Paso’s District 78 in the Texas House of Representatives and serves as vice chair of the Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting.