El Paso's city tax rate dips in latest budget proposal, but property bills set to rise

Although El Paso residents could see a lower property tax rate next year after initial approval by the El Paso City Council during a budget hearing Monday, property values are up, which will lead to higher property bills.

The proposed 2023 budget, which still has to be approved by the council, calls for a 4.49-cent decrease in the city’s tax rate, netting around $19.3 million in savings to taxpayers. However, since the average home value increased 13.3% to about $167,000, City Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas said that property taxes would increase about $82 annually on average.

In all, the budget report provided Monday by Cortinas and City Manager Tommy Gonzalez showed that El Paso is up to $43.9 billion in taxable property values, with single-family dwellings making up about $26.1 billion, multifamily homes making up roughly $2.95 billion and commercial properties making up $11.3 billion. Agricultural land, utilities and other properties make up the rest.

According to a city news release, the budget also calls for additional investments in public safety with the addition of 29 new police officers and 31 firefighters in preparation for new fire and police stations, as well as the purchase of new police cars and fire equipment.

Additionally, the spending proposal allocates $10 million for street resurfacing projects and another $2.3 million for traffic safety and neighborhood traffic mitigation programs.

City workers also will see a pay raise in next year’s budget, with a proposed 9% increase to the city’s minimum wage, on top of the 7.2% increase in May, according to the release. General service employees will see an average pay increase of about 14%.

The budget also calls for an increase in contracts and fixed costs due to rising inflation in such areas as information technology, security, utilities and more, and sets aside operating costs for the children’s museum called La Nube, the Mexican American Cultural Center, the zoo’s new penguin exhibit and the Joey Barraza and Vino Regional Park, all of which are slated to open next year.

Also, the budget puts into place portions of the city’s Strategic Economic Recovery plan, which includes the following:

No tax rate increase for the past two years and a tax decrease provided last year for 52,000 seniors and disabled people;

The proposed 4.49-cent tax rate decrease in next year’s budget;

An increase in homestead exemption savings from $25,000 to $40,000;

$196 million in savings on Texas Gas costs;

$28.3 million in savings on El Paso Electric rate case settlement, which comes to about $117 in savings for the average resident;

$37 million for rental and utility assistance and $29.4 million issued in Community Development from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), as well as $35.9 million in small business assistance;

$268 million in new property tax revenue as a result of City Economic Incentive Agreements.

“Our leadership team has implemented annual financial mechanisms that pay for police and fire needs, streets, parks improvements, and equipment replacement,” Gonzalez said in the news release. “We have also been able to grow our financial reserves. But most importantly, we have listened to our resident and to our small businesses who continue to face economic challenges due to the lingering effects of the pandemic.

“This is why we are recommending almost $20 million less in the city’s budget,” Gonzalez added. “We believe this tax relief will help our taxpayer and continue our efforts to fully recover as a community.”