El Paso, TX

UTEP happy with improving depth on offensive line; Camp Ruidoso could return

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQy3t_0h2zVsMn00

After a week of practice UTEP's depth chart hasn't changed other than cornerback Carrington Mitchell stepping in for Torey Richardson, who has a minor injury.

When asked who stood out in the first week, coach Dana Dimel mostly listed some key backups, though he did name check starting corner Latrez Shelton and linebacker Tyrice Knight.

"Camp standouts right now, I like Latrez Shelton at corner, I think he's coming along well," Dimel said. "Amier Boyd had a good day at corner, (corner) Josiah Allen has done some good things. I've been pleased with (defensive end) Mo Westmoreland, Tyrice Knight is doing well.

"On offense I like what (receiver) Josh Farr is doing, Emari White has had a good camp at receiver. Our (backup offensive linemen) Aluma Nkele and Otis Pitts have had some really good practices."

Nkele is a transfer from Long Beach City College while Pitts is in his second year after transferring from Cisco College. The Miners have almost no game experience with its backup offensive line outside of center Robert Mervin.

UTEP has its first day off Wednesday.

"The guys had good intensity, good focus, they are getting into a good rhythm," Dimel said of the first week. "I'll evaluate and start tweaking practices as we move forward."

Ruidoso in the future?

This is the third year UTEP is having its fall camp in El Paso after a 21-year stretch of off-campus camps, but that long tradition could be revived next year.

Dimel said he's evaluating a return to Ruidoso, where UTEP held camp from 2015 through 2019.

"I'm digesting that right now," Dimel said. "We're putting numbers on paper."

A remote camp was discontinued as a budget move to save about $20,000, but Dimel liked the off-campus camp and the decision now is whether that expense is worth it.

Laufenberg at practice

Babe Laufenberg was at practice Monday and Tuesday and also attended meetings with the team before flying back to Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.

Laufenberg is a radio commentator for the Dallas Cowboys, a former Cowboy quarterback and the father of late Miner Luke Laufenberg. Luke Laufenberg died of leukemia in 2019 and his No. 2 jersey is worn in tribute by quarterback Gavin Hardison.

"It's great having Babe around, he's a part of our family," Dimel said.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

