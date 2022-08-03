ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Stunt pilot who worked on 'Top Gun: Maverick' visits EAA AirVenture, talks aerial cinematography

By Brad Star, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wtgot_0h2zVrU400

OSHKOSH – A stunt pilot who worked on one of 2022’s hottest films was in town last week to promote some of his recent work.

Kevin LaRosa Jr., a stunt pilot and aerial coordinator who has worked on a slew of well-known movies and TV shows, was present at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture convention. LaRosa recently became a brand ambassador for Bose Aviation, whom he spoke on behalf of at the Bose booth on Thursday.

On Friday, LaRosa was at the Fly-In Theater, where he introduced a trailer for “Devotion,” a film he worked on that’s slated to hit theaters this November. LaRosa then said a few words before a screening of another film he was very proud to be a part of, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“It’s one of my most profound movies I was able to work on,” LaRosa told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin of the film.

A direct sequel to the 1986 cult classic “Top Gun,” “Top Gun: Maverick” released in May and has already grossed over $1 billion worldwide. As of late July, the action film — which sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Navy Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell — is the ninth-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.

LaRosa served as aerial coordinator for “Top Gun: Maverick,” flying two camera jets and one camera helicopter for the film. LaRosa is ATP-rated — the highest level aircraft pilot certificate — to fly various jets, airplanes and helicopters.

“I’m a huge Top Gun fan from the first movie, so getting to work on that was a bit of a dream come true,” he said. “Plus, I feel like the flying we did on that movie set the bar for aerial cinematography.”

LaRosa described the term “stunt” as it is used in the movie industry as anything that involves taking a risk.

“A stunt to us is something that’s non-standard,” he said. “Landing a helicopter on a moving train, flying an airplane under a bridge or something.”

As an aerial coordinator, however, it’s LaRosa’s job to “de-risk” as much as possible with proper planning and communication.

“(Our work) is so well thought out and so methodical that by the time we’re actually in the aircraft doing the maneuver, it feels right and it feels good,” he said. “When we say ‘stunt flying,’ people picture something wild and crazy, and it may look that way, but typically it’s all highly controlled.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” isn’t the first high-profile gig on LaRosa’s resume. He’s worked on various Marvel movies, including “The Avengers,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Captain Marvel,” as well as the “Iron Man” and “Captain America” movies. Others include “The Gray Man,” “Jumanji,” “Godzilla” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

LaRosa’s career is inspired by his father, who is also an accomplished motion picture stunt pilot and aerial coordinator. LaRosa’s father was with him at EAA last week.

Although this was the father-son duo’s first time at AirVenture, they’re no strangers to Wisconsin — they’re both diehard fans of the Green Bay Packers. Despite growing up in southern California, LaRosa loved Brett Favre and regularly made the trip to Lambeau Field.

“(I’m) a little busy these days to follow football like I used to but (I’m) still through and through a Packers guy,” LaRosa said.

Contact Brad Star at bstar@postcrescent.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byBradStar.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

One Risky Maneuver A Navy Pilot Told Tom Cruise He'd 'Never Do' Again While Filming Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a big hit at the global box office and one of the reasons that is being given credit for the film’s runaway success is that rather than relying on CGI, Maverick used real fighter jets for the film’ action. That action is pretty incredible, but one moment in the film was apparently so dangerous that even the professional fighter pilot told Tom Cruise he would never try it again.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

How Much Will Tom Cruise Make From Top Gun: Maverick? If Reports Are True, The Number Is Staggering

Tom Cruise has the biggest hit of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited Top Gun sequel has made over $1 billion at the global box office, with about half of that coming from domestic ticket sales. It’s one of the few movies to put up such big numbers post-pandemic. As one might expect, Tom Cruise will be one of the people who benefits from that success, with tens of millions more going in his own pocket. He’s going to need a few jets to haul that cash away.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance

Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?

While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August

Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
MOVIES
Variety

Is Tom Cruise Exiting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Says Don’t Believe Every Report

Click here to read the full article. Will Tom Cruise be leaving the “Mission: Impossible” franchise following the release of the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” entries? Sources have said that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies (being released as “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part  2”) are designed as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character,” but director Christopher McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast that you can’t believe everything you read. However, the director wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. Asked if the “Dead Reckoning” movies will be the end of Cruise’s tenure with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eaa#Top Gun#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Eaa Airventure#Oshkosh#Bose Aviation#Navy
IGN

Tarantino 'Loved' Top Gun Maverick: 'A True Cinematic Spectacle'

Surprisingly, or maybe not, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino absolutely loved Top Gun: Maverick. During an interview with the ReelBlend Podcast, the 59-year-old filmmaker explained that he doesn’t usually weigh in on popular movies… but he couldn’t hold back his love for the Top Gun sequel. “I f**king love...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Tom Cruise Puts His Action Star Skills on Display While Paragliding

Tom Cruise is living up to his action star reputation! In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, the 60-year-old actor is seen paragliding while apparently filming an upcoming installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. In the video, which was posted by Christian Bamber of The Opinion Matters YouTube Channel,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sparks Major Growth for Paramount and Paramount Plus

Powerhouse studio Paramount saw a surge in revenue this quarter, in part due to the runaway success of Top Gun: Maverick. The studio’s streaming service, Paramount Plus, is doing well according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of June 30, the studio had “nearly 64 million” paying streaming members worldwide. The most recent period has seen 5.2 million new subscribers. This is despite the fact that 3.9 million subscribers were lost in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
CNET

'Top Gun: Maverick' Won't Start Streaming at Home Soon, Sorry

Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas in time for Memorial Day's kickoff of summer. Riding the lift of glowing reviews and a surge of moviegoers flocking to big blockbusters, it surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide. And in July, it eclipsed 45 days in theaters, the point when other movies by the same studio have started streaming.
MOVIES
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

600
Followers
352
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy