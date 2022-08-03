ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago

LOCAL MUSIC

FRIDAY

TL and the Headlinerz, The Locked Band: 6-9 p.m., free, Government Plaza. www.tuscaloosa.com/latp .

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Kentuck Art Night: 5-8 p.m., free and family friendly, Kentuck Art Center, 503 Main Ave., Northport. First Thursday of each month celebrates art and artists with exhibit openings, open artists' studios, live music in the courtyard, pop-up shops and more. August Art Night will feature openings of "America the Beautiful: Land of the Free?" by Charlie Frye, in the Museum Gallery, and selections from Chet Jordan in the Community Teer Gallery: Selections from Chet Jordan. Live music by Levi Ransom. Pop-up shops from vendors including Hart and Hind, and Bill and Amelia Yessick. Red Dog Potters will hold its ice-cream bowl fundraiser; for $10, patrons can pick a one-of-a-kind bowl, and fill it with ice cream, then take both with you. www.kentuck.org .

FRIDAY

First Friday at Lorrie Lane Studio: 5-8 p.m., art reception at Lorrie Lane Studio, 2420 Sixth St., Tuscaloosa. First Friday is a free, family-friendly event held in downtown Tuscaloosa art studios and galleries. Lorrie Lane is a self-taught improvisational realist oil painter. www.lorrielaneart.com . www.firstfridaytuscaloosa.com .

"America The Beautiful" by Charlie Frye: First Friday opening reception, free, 6-7:30 p.m., Kentuck's Gallery at Hotel Indigo, 111 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa. Frye will give an artist talk at 6:30. Light hors d'oeuvres provided by Hotel Indigo Tuscaloosa. www.kentuck.org/art-nights .

SATURDAY

Art in the Morning: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunheart Metalworks, 802 Nick's Kids Ave. (28th Avenue), Northport. Metal artist Steve Davis' monthly open-house days, the first Saturday of each month, run 9 a.m.-1 p.m., showcasing his sculptures, including new works featuring Nick Saban, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, George Floyd, and Greta Thunberg. www.sunheartmetalworks.com .

Tuscaloosa's Reggae in the Park (TRIP): 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Snow Hinton Park, 1000 Hargrove Road E. Caribbean-themed international festival featuring music, food and kid friendly activities. www.facebook.com/One-Love-International-Alabama .

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

AUG. 12: Fantasia, Babyface, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 20: Weird Al Yankovich, Emo Phillips, 8 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets $46.50 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.alabamatheatre.com .

AUG. 22-28: 24th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival, in downtown Birmingham's theater district. VIP and weekend passes on sale now, through www.sidewalkfest.com/tickets .

AUG. 29: LANY, Surfaces, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 2: Kem, Stokley, Leela James, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and at the Amp box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 or $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 8: Moved from July 21, due to rain-out. Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith: 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets sold for the July 21 event will be honored at the Sept. 8 show. Any tickets remaining are available through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 22: Black Jacket Symphony performing Van Halen's "1984," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 19: Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, War Hippies, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office for $125, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 21: Chicago, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office, for $99.50, $85, $65 and $35, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

Comments / 0

 

The Tuscaloosa News

