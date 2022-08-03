ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

It's time to start costume planning. Spirit Halloween returns to Fond du Lac this month with new location, licensed costumes

By Obituaries
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 2 days ago
FOND DU LAC – August may have the community buzzing about going back to school, but Halloween is also just around the corner.

Spirit Halloween will soon open a temporary location at the former T.J. Maxx location, 802 W. Johnson St. It will open Aug. 16, according to the Google listing, with new licenses featuring popular movies and TV series.

According to Spirit Halloween's website, those include "Bluey," "Encanto," "Ted Lasso," "The Wizard of Oz," "Squid Game" and "Yellowstone."

This year marks a slight change from previous times Spirit Halloween has come to town, after Value Self-Storage took up permanent residence last year in the ​​​​​​store's usual vacant lot at 457 W. Rolling Meadows Drive.

Spirit Halloween offers Halloween costumes, props, makeup and decorations — big or small — for a variety of ages and tastes.

As the self-proclaimed largest Halloween retailer in the country, the store prides itself on selling officially licensed merchandise, including costumes and other products from "Hocus Pocus," Disney princesses, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Beetlejuice" and "Trick 'r Treat."

The pop-up store is typically open each year through Nov. 2. For more information, visit spirithalloween.com. Manager job listings can be found at spencersandspiritjobs.com.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.

