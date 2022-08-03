ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Cultural Hub bringing 'Local Flavor' with art show, potluck event. Here's what's on the menu

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AAhb_0h2zVo5700

PANAMA CITY — A local organization is giving the community a night to remember with a unique artistic and culinary event.

Cultural Hub of Northwest Florida will open its gallery doors to the public on Aug.12 for its visual arts exhibit, Local Flavor: An Artists Reception and Potluck Event. Community members are invited to explore a new exhibit and permanent collection while participating in a public potluck at The Gallery of Art, 36. W. Beach Drive, from 6-8 p.m.

Culture:Arts scene awakens in Panama City with murals, street festivals, comedy shows, live music

Starlett Miller-Massey, executive director and CEO of Cultural Hub, said this is the first public art event the organization will host since its debut in 2019.

“We want to help connect artists with local business, especially with the community rebuilding from Hurricane Michael,” Miller-Massey said. “Panama City had a growing arts scene before the storm and we want to help bring that back to our community.”

The exhibit features work from four local artists: Tesa Burch, Carl Webb, Kim Griffin-White and Mark White. The four work in a variety of mediums, including oils, found objects, reclaimed wood, collage, assemblage, acrylics and more. Their contemporary works include themes of American history, still life, portraiture, Southern regional art, American music legends, African-American diaspora and Afrofuturism.

Burch, also the program director of Cultural Hub, stressed the importance of how displaying local works in galleries impacts artists' careers.

“Artists need a place to show and house their work year-round, and it’s important for organizations like these to give opportunity for local artists to show their work and create a career for themselves,” Burch said.

Adding a little flavor to the event, guests are invited to participate in the potluck and contribute a shareable beverage or food dish to show off their creative culinary skills. Burch said she hopes the potluck brings a unique tie to the event and that people can make organic connections.

“Potlucks help to build deep ties between residents of a community,” Burch said. “They can transform cities with their cultural and culinary connection, and we hope that the arts and good food will connect the movers and shakers in the arts community.”

The Cultural Hub of Northwest Florida is a nonprofit organization owned by Hummingbird Events that aims to elevate artists and the arts to advance community healing and resiliency. As a non-profit, Cultural Hub is an influence in promoting arts and art education in the Panama City region.

Miller-Massey carries on the legacy of her late father, Maxwell Miller, the founder of Cultural Hub, to continue steering the organization toward supporting local artists.

“I wanted to carry on my father’s mission because we believe that local artists and the arts scene will thrive on being a big benefit to the community as it grows and rebuilds,” Miller-Massey said. “We’re seeing many exciting things going on in downtown Panama City, and we’re hoping to dedicate the resources we have to help support local artists.”

With the rise of Cultural Hub in the community, there’s still much more to come as the organization plans to host visual art shows, workshops and events. Miller-Massey said that as the gallery grows, she hopes it soon could open regularly to the public and establish business hours.

“There’s a need for more art spaces in Panama City, and this journey has been exciting because the more art galleries you have, then the more artists can be recognized,” she said. “I think thriving artists create a connected community and we want to bring more of that artistic energy to our community.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Enjoy the last weekend before the school year begins with the following events in the Panama City Beach area. 53rd Annual Wausau Funday & Possum Festival When: August 5, 6 p.m., August 6, events begin at 7 a.m. Where: Wausau, Florida Baseball Youth & Softball Youth: All-American Games When: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Free Yoga returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– With the school day starting next week and summer coming to a close, many may be under stress, which is why the Panama City Quality of Life and Gypsy Life Yoga are collaborating to host free yoga in the park. All levels are welcome, you just need to bring your own […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Callaway Slim Chickens opening very soon

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular restaurant chain is opening in Callaway on Monday. Slim Chickens will welcome customers to its new store at 10 a.m. Monday morning.  Officials said Callaway residents are already driving through the drive-thru to find out when the chain will open. This will be just the fifth Slim Chickens in […]
CALLAWAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Entertainment
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Local couple restoring historical home to list on Airbnb

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple is doing their part to keep a piece of Bay County history alive. They’re restoring a historical St. Andrews home, built in 1910. 15 years ago, Margaret Gamble stepped into what is now called the ‘Fortuna Cottage.’ She was on a house tour and immediately fell in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

The 53rd Possum Festival returns in Wausau

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The marsupials are back. Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see any of these cute guys running around because the 53rd Annual Possum Festival returns to Wausau. “This possum festival originated to commemorate the idea of the possum,” Joe Phillips, MC for the...
WAUSAU, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City residents speak out about commercial use boat ramp ordinance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Back in April, nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps changed to neighborhood use only, after water tours caused parking overflow onto streets. But all that commercial activity had to go somewhere else. Panama City leaders said they are tired of hearing about the backup at some of their ramps and they’re doing something about it.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th. Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day. Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County. “It’s really important because not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Contemporary Art#Street Art#Public Art#Potluck Event#The Gallery Of Art#Cultural Hub#Southern
idesignarch.com

Seaside Home with Dutch West Indies and Bermudan Influences

This modern beachfront retreat in Rosemary Beach, Florida, between Panama City and Destin, is part of the New Urbanism resort community created by Duany Plater-Zyberk & Company. Located on the gulf coast of the Florida Panhandle, this charming neighborhood, along with its sister project at Alys Beach, is a blissful...
ROSEMARY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Touching up the PCB Conservation Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Conservation Park is in the middle of a mini makeover. Park officials said the park is starting to show its age, so they’re making some adjustments. The Cypress Pond Trail boardwalk #2 has reopened to the public after some rehab work over the last two […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Here are the 2022 Florida Main Street Award winners

FLORIDA – The winners of the Secretary of State’s 2022 Florida Main Street Awards include 13 Main Street communities from across the state, from Marianna to Okeechobee. The annual awards program recognizes the innovative projects, people, organizations, and businesses in Florida’s 57 Main Street communities. Last week,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WMBB

Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Poor water quality reported at 5 Destin area beaches

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The issue of water quality was front and center of the Destin city council meeting Monday night. Residents and councilmembers spoke about the conditions of the Destin harbor and sunken vessels, combined with the concern of poor water quality. Public works director Michael Burgess confirmed to the council that the Destin […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Eglin Federal Credit Union branch coming to DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – Eglin Federal Credit Union will soon install state-of-the-art drive-through ATM/Video Tellers in DeFuniak Springs, and plans are in place to build a full-service branch in the city, the credit union has announced. Eglin Federal Credit Union (EFCU) said it will start developing a property located...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Local students prepare for school at church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officials rang in the new school year with a special Sunday service. Students from across the area didn’t just bring their Bibles to church. Backpacks were a big part of the service. “We had our backpacks blessed by the priest pouring holy water and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay opens $6 million radiology facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay cut the ribbon Wednesday morning for a new radiology suite. The $6 million facility is loaded with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. It is also more efficient for staff and convenient for patients. Three years of planning and building culminated Wednesday morning as the hospital opened the doors […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt A Fur Baby from the Bay County Animal Control

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evlyn Temple from the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the studio and brought along her furry friend, Willow, who is currently in need of a home. To learn more about how to make Willow your forever friend, watch the video attached.
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Ridge breaks down, rain chances on the rise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – With the Atlantic high in control the last few days, we have had more missing and less hitting with the shower and storm action. That pattern will continue again today with only a few pop-up showers and storms expected across the Panhandle. Rain chances come first for the coast through the morning, shifting north inland through the afternoon.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy