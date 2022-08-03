ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Biggest hike in history: PCB's proposed 2023 budget jumps whopping 67%. How that's possible.

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 2 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Beach is gearing up to spend more money next fiscal year than it has in any other year before.

In a budget workshop and public hearing Tuesday, Panama City Beach officials discussed a more than $72.6 million budget proposed for fiscal year 2023. If approved in September, the budget would be the largest in the city's history and a whopping 67% larger than the FY 2022 budget of almost $43.4 million.

The huge increase is possible because of savings from past budgets, grants and a surge in business tax collections last year.

"It's Panama City Beach having a roadmap for the future," Mayor Mark Sheldon said of the budget's importance. "We are running this city like a business. ... We want to make sure that we're spending appropriately, and that we're giving the department heads the resources and tools that they need to make sure they are setting up for success in the future."

Hungry on the beach? PCB looks at allowing Gulf-front restaurants to deliver directly to beachgoers

Back Beach Road project:Panama City Beach jump starts 6-laning with relocation of utilities

In the proposed 2023 budget, 46% of the money would be spent on capital improvement projects, 33% on paying city employees and 21% on operating costs. It also includes a 4% cost-of-living raise for all employees, along with about 14 new positions.

The Beach Police Department requested two new police officers, four new K-9 officers, one new dispatch receptionist and one new IT specialist. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue requested two new firefighters and one new full-time lifeguard. The building department requested one new code enforcement officer. The streets department requested one new maintenance worker. The parks and recreation department requested one new park maintenance worker.

The following is a list of how the proposed budget would be split:

  • $21,439,900 for PCB Fire Rescue
  • $17,065,500 for parks and recreation
  • $16,398,900 for PCB Police
  • $8,394,500 for streets
  • $5,137,900 for administration
  • $2,269,800 for building inspections
  • $625,000 for legal
  • $543,240 for comprehensive planning
  • $419,000 for legislative (City Council)
  • $328,400 for the Panama City Beach Public Library

The 11 largest upcoming capital improvement expenses highlighted Tuesday were:

  • $8.167 million for a safe room at Frank Brown Park
  • $7.772 million to reconstruct Fire Station 31
  • $3.645 million to relocate Fire Station 32
  • $2 million for a enterprise resource planning system
  • $1.55 million for an east-end police substation
  • $1.2 million for a K-9 facility
  • $1.2 million for lights at Frank Brown Park
  • $1.05 million for improvements to North Richard Jackson Boulevard
  • $1.008 million for a firefighting training tower
  • $668,400 for a public works safe room
  • $550,000 to add sidewalks to Hills Road

During Tuesday's workshop, officials made a variety of suggestions on how they believe the 2023 budget could be optimized, including the shifting of roles or reducing proposed positions.

The City Council will approve the final budget during a meeting in September before the beginning of FY 2023 in October.

"This is just the time where staff and department heads come up and give their pitches as to why they want additional people or additional capital that deviates from what is in the (city's) five-year plan," Sheldon said. "We looked at what could be the largest budget ever for Panama City Beach ... and yet it could change drastically.

"There was a lot of great conversations and discussions, so when the next budget comes back to us from the finance team ... it will look different."

NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list

Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Free Yoga returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– With the school day starting next week and summer coming to a close, many may be under stress, which is why the Panama City Quality of Life and Gypsy Life Yoga are collaborating to host free yoga in the park. All levels are welcome, you just need to bring your own […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa School District’s 2022-23 bus route schedule now available

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Okaloosa County School District released the 2022-23 bus route schedule. The District has begun using Bus Bulletin to send notifications to parents if there are unexpected delays or schedule changes involving a student’s bus. If you would like to receive these notifications, you can register at the Bus Bulletin website.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Aug. 5

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.
DESTIN, FL
