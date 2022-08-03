ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Go green by donating blue jeans: Save the Closet, Pier Park plan denim apparel drive

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDcJx_0h2zVmJf00

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Have some old jeans collecting dust in the back of your closet? Time to donate them and allow artists to bring them back to life.

Save the Closet is partnering with Pier Park to host a “Denim Donation Drive” to encourage sustainability by donating clothing and having local artists give them a makeover.

The drive will be held Aug. 13 at the Grand Theatre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors can contribute jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and other denim apparel, with the first 30 donors getting a complimentary movie ticket from the Grand IMAX and a free SkyWheel attraction ticket.

Each donor will receive coupons from retailers for new denim apparel and will be entered to win a custom denim jacket hand painted by a local artist. Attendees also can enjoy a free customization station to decorate their own denim or a display jacket, transforming the garments into wearable art.

United Way:20 Bay County organizations receive funding. Here's who made the list

'Better than Christmas morning':Surfside Middle School gets $50,000 donation for arts program

The nonprofit, located at 12202 Hutchison Blvd., started after Hurricane Michael in 2018 to provide clothes to those affected by natural disasters throughout the country. Founder Katy Lingle said this is the first time the organization has partnered with Pier Park and its parent company, Simon Properties.

Lingle said Simon Properties officials were interested in teaming up after watching a similar event the nonprofit hosted with PCB artists to turn clothing into works of art.

Combined with Simon Properties' push toward sustainability, it was the perfect fit.

"It's a way to support our local artists, ... keep things out of a landfill and also raise money for a wonderful outreach," Lingle said. "So we felt like it was a fun way to deal with the issue of revenue generation that all nonprofits have to face, so that's where it came from."

Event organizers will be accepting all kinds of denim, regardless of the type of garment or condition. Lingle said even if the clothing doesn't pass the nonprofit's standards to be given away, they have companies that will buy it and repurpose it into new clothing.

Sustainability is a huge deal for Lingle and her team at Save the Closet.

"I think it's a little thing that we can all do, to reuse, repurpose ... and you know what, it can be fun. You have something no one else has," Lingle said. "There's something to be said for that as well, but it's something we can all feel good about. ... We all believe that sustainability is important."

Attendees can shop artists' other works and clothing at upchic.shop.

Lingle said they hope to do future clothing drives and expand their reach. She added that the partnership with Pier Park is huge for the nonprofit since it shows the hard work is paying off after almost four years.

"It makes you feel like it's all been worthwhile, that people see it, they appreciate it," Lingle said. "We're getting a lot of community support. ... Getting acknowledged by an organization like Pier Park and Simon Properties gives you a certain amount of street cred that we really appreciate and need."

Save the Closets also will be accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims during the event and on its website, Savethecloset.com. Lingle said nonprofit volunteers will be heading to Kentucky at the end of September to donate the clothing.

Local artists participating in drive

After donating your denim, score new pieces or revamp your old ones from these Panhandle artists:

  • Terry Knight
  • Jerrod Schonfeld
  • Scotty Chang
  • Sherri Springer
  • Lynn Mitchell
  • Joan Gross
  • Maurice Hunter
  • Chulynda, Salt Hippy

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Touching up the PCB Conservation Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Conservation Park is in the middle of a mini makeover. Park officials said the park is starting to show its age, so they’re making some adjustments. The Cypress Pond Trail boardwalk #2 has reopened to the public after some rehab work over the last two […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Callaway Slim Chickens opening very soon

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular restaurant chain is opening in Callaway on Monday. Slim Chickens will welcome customers to its new store at 10 a.m. Monday morning.  Officials said Callaway residents are already driving through the drive-thru to find out when the chain will open. This will be just the fifth Slim Chickens in […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Local couple restoring historical home to list on Airbnb

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple is doing their part to keep a piece of Bay County history alive. They’re restoring a historical St. Andrews home, built in 1910. 15 years ago, Margaret Gamble stepped into what is now called the ‘Fortuna Cottage.’ She was on a house tour and immediately fell in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Free Yoga returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– With the school day starting next week and summer coming to a close, many may be under stress, which is why the Panama City Quality of Life and Gypsy Life Yoga are collaborating to host free yoga in the park. All levels are welcome, you just need to bring your own […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City Beach, FL
State
Kentucky State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
WJHG-TV

The 53rd Possum Festival returns in Wausau

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The marsupials are back. Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see any of these cute guys running around because the 53rd Annual Possum Festival returns to Wausau. “This possum festival originated to commemorate the idea of the possum,” Joe Phillips, MC for the...
WAUSAU, FL
WMBB

Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Rooms With A Purpose looking for volunteers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit organization needs the community’s help. Rooms With A Purpose is gearing up to start its next project. The organization helps make over bedrooms for children living with life-challenging illnesses. “Most of the children that we deal with are fighting for their lives every day,” founder Sherry Melton […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
getthecoast.com

Harbor Docks gearing up for 36th Annual Take-a-Kid Fishing Day Auction

Harbor Docks Charities will host their 36th annual charity auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022, all in the name of helping local kids. Harbor Docks Charities helps fund the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day. The first Sunday in November, local children ages 7-13 are fed breakfast, taken fishing, treated to a fish fry, and given t-shirts and rods and reels.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Closets#Go Green#Blue Denim#The Closet#Charity#United Way#Surfside Middle School#Hutchison Blvd
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Enjoy the last weekend before the school year begins with the following events in the Panama City Beach area. 53rd Annual Wausau Funday & Possum Festival When: August 5, 6 p.m., August 6, events begin at 7 a.m. Where: Wausau, Florida Baseball Youth & Softball Youth: All-American Games When: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Aug. 5

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th. Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day. Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County. “It’s really important because not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt A Fur Baby from the Bay County Animal Control

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evlyn Temple from the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the studio and brought along her furry friend, Willow, who is currently in need of a home. To learn more about how to make Willow your forever friend, watch the video attached.
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Charities
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Here are the 2022 Florida Main Street Award winners

FLORIDA – The winners of the Secretary of State’s 2022 Florida Main Street Awards include 13 Main Street communities from across the state, from Marianna to Okeechobee. The annual awards program recognizes the innovative projects, people, organizations, and businesses in Florida’s 57 Main Street communities. Last week,...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Eglin Federal Credit Union branch coming to DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – Eglin Federal Credit Union will soon install state-of-the-art drive-through ATM/Video Tellers in DeFuniak Springs, and plans are in place to build a full-service branch in the city, the credit union has announced. Eglin Federal Credit Union (EFCU) said it will start developing a property located...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
TheHorse.com

Florida Mare Positive for EEE

On Aug. 3, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Quarter Horse mare in Gulf County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). She presented with fever, blindness, head-pressing, and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 25. She has been euthanized, and the facility where she resided is not under quarantine.
GULF COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who was last seen on August 2nd at the Hidle House in Panama City. Limon T. Wilson, 15, is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Mother-daughter duo start school together

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A typical first day of school usually involves some parents waving to their kids as they enter the front doors for the first time. On Wednesday, Connie Lauderdale and her daughter Taiquasia Pugh gave each other a hug and a kiss, to go their separate ways for their classes just […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy