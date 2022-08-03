ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Are you a teen interested in a law enforcement career? PCPD's cadet program may be for you

By Lori Steineck, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY — While other kids might chill out in front of a video screen with a controller in their hands on a Monday evening, eight teens from area schools are working on their law enforcement skills.

And the cadet program at the Panama City Police Department is looking to increase its rank and file.

"It's a good way to get a general idea or a good look into what law enforcement does ," said PCPD Detective Shannon Chaix.

Chaix, Lt. Billy Carstephen and Investigator Lyle McGrath serve as advisers for the program.

Formerly a Young Explorers program designed by the Boy Scouts of America , the city police department's program is revising its program under the Public Safety Cadets program, which is more geared specifically to law enforcement.

According to the brochure describing the program, the Cadets program seeks to mentor young adults "to serve their communities by providing knowledge, skills and practical experiences through education and training delivered by public safety professionals that build character, physical fitness, and respect for the rule of law and human and civil rights."

As a result, the teens who join the PCPD's cadet program get a lot of the same training as officers going through the police academy get — and more.

The cadet program

"If he comes at me with a knife, I'm going to control this arm and I'm going to take him down," Sgt. Joseph Record, who trains officers at the academy, told the group Monday morning as they trained on a large mat placed in the department's training room.

Record was teaching defense tactics, moves that one teen said is used typically in his high school wrestling training.

Chaix said the department provides the cadets with the same training that officers get through in-service training, "and we bring in specialty instructors." More recently, she said, the SWAT team came in to work with the cadets on clearing buildings, training that will build into active-shooter training.

The teens also participated in foot pursuit drills and they get to see what goes into a traffic crash investigation.

They also get training that working officers don't get — such as extra training in June at Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu on Panama City Beach. Chaix pointed out the push in law enforcement for more martial arts training.

The cadets "typically help out on parades. They'll be at National Night Out ... they pass out candy to kids with us at Halloween and they help with Operation Blue Santa," Chaix said.

The program is voluntary, but the job the cadets do earns them school and extracurricular credit.

But there's time for fun, too. Two weeks ago, the group took a trip to WonderWorks indoor amusement park in Panama City Beach.

The requirements

The group meets once a week during the school year, Mondays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The advisers plan four-hour sessions during the summer.

Teens must have good grades and "a good moral character," Chaix said. A "good work ethic and a good work attitude" help.

Teens ages 14 to 18 who meet those requirements are invited to join, especially if they have an interest in law enforcement careers.

"We would like them to, but it's not necessary," Chaix said. "Some are interested in careers with the FBI  or the DEA."

A May graduate of North Bay Haven, Meldeana Walters, 18, has been a cadet for four years, joining since she became interested while taking a criminal justice class in eighth grade. This fall, she will attend Gulf Coast State College's North Bay Campus with the aim to join the city police department as a full-time police officer.

"I'm interested in the crime scene investigation side," she said.

Wilbert Salim, 15, of Bay High School, said he has wanted to be a police officer "since I was a little kid," but also enjoys the camaraderie of the cadet group.

But some teens just enjoy volunteering to help out or learning something new.

Another cadet member, Morgan Warner, a 16-year-old junior at Bay High School, said she too enjoys being part of a greater police family, and while she particularly enjoyed the demonstrations with the police K-9s, she is interested in pathology with the hope of some day becoming a medical examiner.

Leo Sanchez, also a Bay High junior, joined the program two years ago, and he is interested in the training and the discipline it provides.

"This program really helps build character," he said.

Chaix said any teen interested in joining can call the police department at 850-872-3100 or contact her by email at schaix@panamacitypolice.gov.

