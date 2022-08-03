ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Northwest Florida State College ranks among the top 10 safest colleges in Florida. Here's why

By Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2xmx_0h2zVeFr00

NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College (NWFSC) is ranked among the top 10 safest college campuses in Florida, according to Niche.com.

The rankings for campus safety were established after evaluating campus and community crime rates, rates of violent crimes and student surveys on crime. NWFSC ranked No. 10 out of the 48 colleges and universities evaluated in 2022.

Chief Aaron Murray, NWFSC's executive director of campus safety, said the college’s investment in officer training and development has contributed significantly to the latest ranking.

NWFSC hosts police camp:Kids learn about crime scene investigation, defensive tactics and more at NWFSC's police camp

More from NWFSC this summer:Kids on Campus offers youths a taste of college with summer classes at NWFSC

“In the last four years, we have developed a robust response capability and built great relationships with other public safety agencies in our region,” Murray said. “We have added several technologies and installed additional cameras that vastly improve our ability to monitor situations and respond. We have also actively worked with multiple departments throughout the college on emergency response training, including bleed control, active shooter responses, firearms safety, self-defense and rape aggression defense training.”

Among the newly incorporated technologies are the Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Last month, the college was recognized as one of 10 colleges in the United States to have implemented security drones to improve campus safety, and it is the first in the region to implement a four-member team that can respond to any campus location and launch an aircraft to assist with emergency responses.

The college has also implemented a FLIR SkyWatch Mobile Surveillance and Deterrence Tower, courtesy of Florida State University, that allows officers to have a bird’s-eye view of outdoor events and identify security issues within a crowd.

Another addition is the Raider Connect app, which turns cellphones into mobile alert devices. Once the Raider Connect app is activated, campus police officers and the emergency communications center are alerted for an immediate response. The app also provides users access to campus maps, emergency response plans, notifications and safety training links.

“I am proud of our campus police for their efforts in making our c0ollege one of the safest in the state,” NWFSC President Devin Stephenson said. “This recognition is proof of our commitment to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all of our students, faculty and staff. We will continue prioritizing safety as we improve our capabilities and expand our Raider Safe Training Program.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Niceville, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Niceville, FL
floridapolitics.com

Joe Henderson: Andrew Warren learns the cost of defying Ron DeSantis

The Governor suspended the Hillsborough State Attorney for saying he wouldn't prosecute abortion cases. Andrew Warren has routinely displayed an independent streak since becoming Tampa’s 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney in 2016. While many might consider that refreshing, it’s a liability when Ron DeSantis is (sort of) your boss.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Firearms#Florida Daily News Usa#Niche Com#Nwfsc
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WEAR

5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list

Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
FLORIDA STATE
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy