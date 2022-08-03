ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's hard to be unhappy in a sunflower field': Check out these 6 Central Wisconsin sunflower farms

By Jennifer Poyer, Wausau Daily Herald
 2 days ago
Looking for a chance to breathe in the wonder of nature? You're in luck. Fields of sunflowers will dot the Central Wisconsin landscape in August providing the perfect backdrop for family photos or a fun afternoon frolic.

Whether you're looking for a picturesque background or just a feast for your eyes, six local spots are sure to delight your senses.

Arnold's Strawberries

Where: 343 Wood County PP, Rudolph

Last year was Tom Arnold's first venture into sunflowers. He planted them in remembrance of close family members who had passed away. This year he is at it again. Seeds were sown into his acre field in June, and Arnold expects they will be in full bloom mid-August.

Arnold says his field provides the perfect setting for photos.

"It's out in the country with a beautiful backdrop of our farm," he said. "There is a real feel of the area."

Guests are allowed to take pictures and wander the fields. They are also free to cut off the heads of the flowers. When fall rolls around, Arnold welcomes people to take the flowers to use as bird seed. He does not harvest the flowers, instead he leaves them for the birds and wildlife during the fall and winter months.

Visits to his field are free, but a donation of money or pet supplies is encouraged. All the proceeds will go to the Portage and Wood County humane societies. Last year, Arnold collected $1,000 in cash and $1,000 worth of supplies.

Arnold updates the status of his field on Facebook and on the business's website at www.arnoldsstrawberries.com.

Auburndale School Forest

Where: 10704 Park Ave., Auburndale

Amid the gloom of 2020, a field of sunflowers bloomed in the Auburndale School Forest. Now in its third year, Mark Cournoyer, the agricultural teacher at Auburndale High School, hopes it brings as much happiness as it did in 2020.

"It's hard to be unhappy in a sunflower field," Cournoyer said.

The field will be open to visitors from Aug. 3-17. It is packed with photo props including a bridge in the center, hay bales, a 1952 Chevy truck and an Oliver tractor. Cournoyer said the field has been the setting for many wedding and family photos.

Visitors are free to wander the fields, capture photos and explore on the 6-foot-wide trails, which are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Following the blooming season, the sunflowers are harvested with a combine. The seeds are then sold in 40-pound bags in mid-November by Auburndale students.

Entry to the field is free, but a donation to Toys for Tots of North Wood County is encouraged. Last year $7,500 was collected for the organization that helps ensure kids get presents for Christmas.

Helene's Hilltop Orchard

Where: N1189 Quarter Road, Merrill

Helene's Hilltop Orchard plans to host its Sunflower Experience Sept. 3-4.

"Sunflowers were planted for the third time about two weeks ago. Our hope is to have a fully blooming field in mid-September," said owner Olivia Telschow. "The weather, birds and supply chain has definitely influenced the crop of flowers this year."

The Sunflower Experience will include wagon and cow rides, along with other activities sure to please the entire family. Photography is welcome. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the orchard's website at www.heleneshilltoporchard.com.

Pumpkin Hollow

Where: 230222 Marathon County H, Edgar

The Pumpkin Hollow sunflower field sits on the 100-year-old Gust family farm. The flowers fill about 2 acres of land nestled right by the pumpkin patch.

This year, owners Wes and Mike Gust planted a mix of sunflowers. You will find yellows, oranges and reds throughout the field. Alongside the sunflowers, nine varieties of smaller cut flowers grow. The assortment makes for the perfect bouquet, and at Pumpkin Hollow you are encouraged to do the flower arranging yourself.

Each cut sunflower costs 25 cents and each of the smaller cut flowers cost 10 cents.

"We do it on the honor system," Mike Gust said. "You grab a snipper and you pick your own bouquet."

Gust has already seen a few blooms in his field and is hoping his staggered planting method will extend his season of blooms into September.

When the season ends he lets the bird and deer do the seed harvesting.

Photographers looking to book a session among the sunflowers can reserve a time here. It costs $20 for a 30-minute time slot.

To get updates, visit the Pumpkin Hollow Facebook page.

REI Engineering

Where: 4080 N. 20th Ave., Wausau

The REI Engineering building in Wausau is enveloped with sunflowers and wildflowers. The flowers were first planted four years ago as part of a project to support the business's mission to serve the community. The flowers were sown, gathered and given away to the community in an effort to pay it forward. This year the tradition of service continues.

"Our team makes it possible," said REI president and owner Jen Nieuwenhuis Hardel.

Two members sow the seeds and many others help distribute bouquets around the area. They collaborate with local service groups to make sure bouquets go to those who need them.

"It is heartwarming to see people's positive reactions when they unexpectedly receive flowers," Nieuwenhuis Hardel said. "We feel that we are investing in our community to spread kindness."

The public is invited to pay it forward, as well, by picking flowers and giving them away. There is no fee, but Nieuwenhuis Hardel does ask that you donate a canned good. There are collection bins at the site. The engineering firm is partnering with Peyton's Promise, a local organization that collects pantry items for over 50 local food pantries and food distribution organizations.

"It’s just another way to benefit our community," she said.

Visitors also are welcome to take photos.

The sunflowers are yet to bloom, but there are plenty of wildflowers to gather. For updates, visit the REI Engineering Facebook page.

Sopa Fairview Farm

Where: 8290 Old Amish Road, Amherst

Forty-five rolling acres of sunflowers is what you will find at Sopa Fairview Farm. Owner Bart Sopa has been planting sunflowers for 15 years and is known by many as "the sunflower expert." This year he expanded his field by 15 acres.

His sunflower crop is harvested for oil and seeds, but he enjoys having visitors roam the field and take photos among the blooms.

"As long as everyone respects my crop and respects everyone in the field," Sopa said. "I just like sharing."

No admission fee is charged and people can park at the farm. Donations are welcome and help cover the $11,000 investment, Sopa said.

Sopa is hoping for blooms the first week of August. He posts updates on his Facebook page.

Did you know?

Sunflowers can last from six to 12 days in a vase. Choose flowers with strong, straight stems that are just starting to open for the best results.

Sunflowers follow the sun. In their early stages of growth they turn toward the sun as it crosses the sky from east to west, and then return to face the east at night. Sopa said the sunflowers stop turning after they bloom. They remain in an east-facing position.

The largest sunflowers can grow to over 16 feet in height. The flower heads can reach over a foot in diameter. It takes most varieties only 80 to 95 days to mature.

