'The entire county is ready for this to be heard': Walton customary use trial set for 2023

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A hearing date has been set for Walton County's groundbreaking customary use lawsuit.

At a Friday hearing County Judge David Green set May 16, 2023, as the start date for a trial that is expected to run eight weeks on a four days per week schedule, according to Ted Borowski, an attorney representing some of the 1,194 beachfront property owners impacted by the county's legal action.

"It's certainly going to be the longest trial I've ever attended," Borowski said.

A schedule has been created with dates provided as deadlines for discovery, exhibit lists and depositions. The first deadline is this month. Pre-trial statements will be made the day before the trial begins in earnest, according to the schedule.

The county filed its lawsuit in December 2018, the same year former Gov. Rick Scott signed House Bill 631 into law. The law nullified a Walton County customary use ordinance and freed up beach property owners to post no trespassing signs and erect fences to keep beachgoers off sections of the dry sand to which they held deeds.

Standoffs between the beachfront owners and the hundreds of thousands of visitors who travel to Walton's beaches each year created chaos.

HB 631 impacted only the Walton County ordinance and established for the first time a legal path that a governing body would be required to travel to obtain a judicial declaration of customary use — that the dry sand belonged to the public by virtue of its having been enjoyed by everyone for time immemorial.

Following public hearings on the issue, the necessary first step to begin the process for a declaration of customary use was the County Commission's vote to file a complaint seeking a declaration of recreational public use. The complaint was immediately answered by beach property owners arguing on behalf of their private property rights.

To date there have been 3,289 court filings processed in the case, which in December will have dragged on for four years. The county has spent more than $2.3 million pursuing the lawsuit and well over 100 attorneys have been enlisted by beach property owners.

At Friday's hearing, Green made it clear he's ready to move the case to trial, Borowski said. The judge was initially targeting a March court date, but most of the attorneys signaled they would need longer than that to prepare.

"He wants to get this done," Borowski said of Green. "I think the entire county is ready for this to be heard and be over with."

In a motion filed May 26, attorney David Smolker requested that "in the interest of convenience, efficiency, fairness and judicial economy" Green order Walton County to present its case for a declaration of public use so that it could be ruled on it before any further litigation is undertaken.

In order to prove its case in chief, the county, represented by attorney David Theriaque, must prove the county's beaches have been used recreationally for a time period deemed ancient, reasonable, without interruption and free from dispute.

If Green was to hear and rule on the county's case, Smolker's motion stated, everyone would then know which privately owned parcels along the coast the court finds should be open to recreational public use by virtue of customary use. And the legal battle could continue from there.

A ruling from Green on the county's case might allow the court to eliminate at least some portion of the "case management nightmare" the four-and-a-half year battle over the beaches has become, Smolker wrote.

The county amended its complaint in 2020 to state that five distinct zones existed along its 26 miles of beach and argued that it could prove the elements of customary use along each. Borowski said Green has established a trial schedule that will allow the county to present evidence that applies to the entire beach followed by evidence applying to each zone.

He said the schedule is set up the way it is to free up some of the many attorneys involved so they won't have to appear in court for the entire eight weeks of the trial.

"Truthfully, though, many of us, including me, have clients in every zone," he said.

It is widely accepted among all those involved in the case that no matter the outcome, an appeal will be filed. Most expect the county's customary use case to ultimately be heard by the Florida Supreme Court and perhaps make it as far as the U.S. Supreme Court.