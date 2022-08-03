ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa agrees to give $3M to help fund new Medical Examiner's office

By Tony Judnich, Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago
CRESTVIEW — In a unanimous vote, the Okaloosa County Commission on Tuesday approved providing $3 million in initial funding toward an estimated $24 million District 1 Medical Examiner’s office project.

The office serves Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties. With the commission’s decision Tuesday, Okaloosa became the first of the counties to agree to state Sen. Doug Broxson’s request for each county to equally provide up-front funding for the project.

The Medical Examiner’s office currently operates out of a 4,000-square-foot space at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Officials from the office have indicated that the existing space cannot be expanded or replaced, and they and other area officials are seeking a larger facility with a more central location among the four counties.

District 1 is currently the only district in Florida without a facility dedicated to the medical examiner.

Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, has been working with officials from each of the counties to get a potential 29,000-square-foot facility funded and built. One possible site for it reportedly is a parcel near the Interstate 10 exit at Avalon Boulevard in Santa Rosa County.

No final decision has been made on the future site of the Medical Examiner’s office, Craig Coffey, Okaloosa County’s deputy county administrator of operations, said Tuesday.

The estimated cost of land, design and construction, as well as building fixtures, furnishings and equipment, is about $24 million. The proposed building alone is estimated to cost about $17 million, Coffey said. The project’s contingency amount totals more than $2 million.

On July 20, Broxson indicated his full support for the project and requested specific support commitments from each of the four counties.

He asked each county to agree on a central facility that would stand somewhere in Santa Rosa County and be easily accessible via I-10, to equally provide $3 million toward half of the overall project cost and to finance the balance of the project annually based on each county's use of the facility.

Okaloosa commissioners agreed Tuesday to meet each of those requests, although — based on a suggestion from Commissioner Nathan Boyles — it would like the total project cost capped at $24 million rather than leaving the price tag open-ended.

Commissioner Trey Goodwin had an excused absence from the meeting.

The county’s initial $3 million in contributions will go toward acquiring property, completing design, extending utilities and starting construction of the new office, according to county information.

About 50% of the Medical Examiner’s number of annual cases come from Escambia County, Coffey said. He said Okaloosa has the second most, with about 25% of the caseload, followed by Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

Okaloosa's total remaining cost based on its usage of the facility is estimated to total about $3 million, which would be paid over a 10-15 year period, according to Coffey. Along with the $3 million in upfront funding, the county pledges to pay for a total of about 25% of the $24 million project.

The Medical Examiner’s office and the four counties currently have $250,000 in state money for the initial planning of the proposed new facility and $500,000 in state money for the project’s design phase. Broxson has said he would seek additional legislative funding to support the construction phase if all the counties can agree on his requested support commitments.

“I don’t know of any state funding that has been used for any other medical examiner’s facility, so our state legislative delegation has really done a good job for us,” Coffey said after Tuesday’s meeting.

