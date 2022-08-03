ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday events in Muncie to offer free family fun, school supplies

MUNCIE, Ind. — Families can join in two big local events this weekend. The annual Tools For School giveaway and the new Fire Up DWNTWN festival are very different in most respects, except for these: they're both Saturday, Aug. 6, and they're both free to participants.

Need help with school supplies?

The day will begin with Hearts and Hands United's Tools for School backpack and shoe giveaway 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPiUO_0h2zVYuN00

Families attending should line up at the side of Heartland Hall and the Community Building, where backpacks and shoes will be given out. (A flier for the event mistakenly listed the Memorial Building as being used for the giveaway, but fair officials said Wednesday that building would house a gun show on Saturday.)

Survey: Parents expect to spend double on school supplies, half need help

All Delaware County students are eligible for the giveaway. Those attending should provide identification, proof of residence or school IDs at the event; proof of current address is advisable.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children through eighth grade; students in grades 9-12 may attend without an adult if they present a school ID.

Family-friendly festival heats up downtown

Downtown Muncie will heat up for Fire Up DWNTWN: A Summer Streetfest , sponsored by Ivy Tech — Muncie, on Saturday.

Pre-festivities actually kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when Par Tee, the golf ball-shaped hot air balloon will be inflated in The Clubhouse At Accutech parking lot, 115 S Walnut St. The Clubhouse will be open, offering family entertainment and food and drink.

On Saturday, Walnut Street will transform into a pedestrian-only street festival between Main Street and Canan Commons and Mulberry to Charles. Beginning at 1 p.m., the event will feature family-friendly attractions, ribs, food vendors, hot rods and live music. There is no entry fee to attend, according to a release from Muncie Downtown Development Partnership.

Stages at the Ivy Tech Plaza and Canan Commons will offer live music. The parking lot at Casa Del Sol will host Freaky Tiki Friday “On Saturday” with music performances featuring Doc Peterson and Friends.

The HotSpot children’s area will feature hot air balloon twinkle baskets with burners, a lava slide, Harley the mechanical pig, a children’s train, Mr. Daniels show and much more. Downtown retailers, restaurants and bars will offer signature food and beverage and event-only deals.

Craft vendors, artisans, and other attractions will set up along the downtown sidewalks. Muncie police and firefighters will go head-to-head in a rib-eating contest, water ball duel and MRAP pull.

In the early evening, special shape hot air balloons will be inflated in parking lots and open spaces around downtown. At 7 p.m., seven hot air balloons will fly over Canan Commons, where attendees can also enjoy tethered balloon rides 7-10 p.m. at $20 per person. At dusk, the special shape hot air balloons will perform a 90-minute illumination show followed by a fireworks finale.

Event parking will be available in the Northwest Bank parking lot at the corner of Mulberry and Charles Streets, Ivy Tech’s Red and Blue lots on Franklin Street, and the public parking garage on Liberty Street.

MITS buses will offer park-and-ride service between 1 and 6 p.m. from the STAR Bank building on High Street and tyhe corner of Charles and Walnut streets.

Here's how various streets downtown will be affected by the festival from 8 a.m. Saturday to noon Sunday, Aug. 7:

  • Walnut Street will be closed from Main Street to the Canan Commons Roundabout.
  • Adams and Charles streets will be closed from High Street to Mulberry Street.
  • Mulberry Street will be closed from the roundabout to Charles Street.
  • Main and Jackson streets will remain open to traffic.
  • High Street will remain open with access to Walnut Street South.
  • Vehicles south of the Walnut roundabout needing to go northeast will be detoured on Willard Street.
  • Vehicles south of Walnut roundabout needing to travel northwest will be detoured on Victor Street.
  • City parking lots will remain open.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Saturday events in Muncie to offer free family fun, school supplies

