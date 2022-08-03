ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Some serving up to 10 years in prison as result of Walton drug trafficking Operation Mr. Clean

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auroy_0h2zVX1e00

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Multiple people are serving time in prison as the result of a multi-agency narcotics investigation that began more than three years ago.

The 18-month investigation dubbed Operation Mr. Clean focused on bringing down a massive drug trafficking enterprise based in Walton County.

At it’s conclusion in November 2020, the Walton County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that 15 people had been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges and an additional 29 faced state drug trafficking charges.

Related coverage:Operation Mr. Clean brings down 44 suspects in multi-agency drug trafficking investigation

Other drug busts:Seven arrested in Walton County after deputies seize over 6 pounds of meth, other drugs

Many of those charged have since received prison sentences, including James Young and Shelley Johnson, a couple who, according to authorities, were responsible for operating the meth, heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking organization.

Young was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Johnson received a five-year prison sentence for conspiracy to possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms by convicted felons.

They both are in custody and will be under supervision for five years after their release. The couple were reportedly known to acquire multiple pounds of methamphetamine and multiple ounces of heroin and fentanyl from sources in the Atlanta area.

They then would distribute the drugs to other dealers and users in and around Walton County from Johnson’s waterfront home in Freeport.

Operation Mr. Clean resulted in the seizure of almost 20 pounds of meth, representing thousands of doses; 672 grams of heroin; 162 grams of carfentanil; 32 grams of fentanyl; and 533 grams of GHB, commonly referred to as the “date rape” drug.

Seven others who were indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020 have also been sentenced. Their sentences range from three years of felony probation to 10 years of imprisonment.

Offenders' sentences vary based on additional charges, re-arrests and other stipulations handed down by a judge, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Three of the people who were facing state charges have since passed away. State drug trafficking charges against Lane Free, Michelle Tyson and Austin Lee were dismissed, and Christopher Bones is awaiting trial.

Twelve people who were arrested on state drug trafficking charges were given probation or felony probation, which is typically a longer period. One person received drug offender probation, which includes elements of substance abuse treatment.

The remaining people received prison sentences ranging from 90 days in the Walton County jail to three years in prison.

Four people who received year-long prison sentences have served their time and were released from jail between December 2021 and earlier this year.

Comments / 6

Greengo. Gorazean
2d ago

That sounds worse in many ways than it could have been...I praise Our Judges and Officers for They are Raising the Quality of They're citizens lives!

Reply
2
Related
WJHG-TV

Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Law enforcement arrests Milton man for soliciting minor

Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Nickolas Patrick Rose, 22, of Sunnydale Lane in Milton, on one count each of transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
MILTON, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 4, 2022

Madison Harper, 20, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of certain drugs without a prescription: Marianna Police Department. Orande Nathan, 31, Jacksonville, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, FL
County
Walton County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida fugitive, convicted in 2013 murder, is arrested again

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said. Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added. According to news reports on June […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Prison#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Dea#Springs#Dist
wtvy.com

Arrest made in Enterprise juvenile death

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The following statement was released from Enterprise Police:. The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way Enterprise, AL. The shooting resulted in the death of a 16-year-old juvenile. On August 2, 2022, at 8:30 PM, EPD Detectives arrested and charged a 14-year-old female juvenile with Manslaughter. No further information will be released.
ENTERPRISE, AL
waltonso.org

UPDATE ON SENTENCES FOR THOSE ARRESTED DURING OPERATION MR. CLEAN

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— The following list is an update of sentences from Operation Mr. Clean. The multi-agency effort came to fruition in November of 2020 resulting in the indictment of 15 people on federal drug-trafficking charges and an additional 29 people facing state drug-trafficking charges. After public inquiries, the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBB

BCSO expanding ‘Lifeline’ substance abuse program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is giving $1.5 million to Bay County to fight one of the biggest threats to our local community. Bay County Commissioners approved the FDLE grant on Tuesday so the Bay County Sheriff’s Office can expand its substance abuse treatment program at the Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy