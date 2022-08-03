ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin's new 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing gets new commander. His 'mission is simple'

By By Samuel King Jr./Eglin Public Affairs
EGLIN AFB — The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its new commander during a change-of-command ceremony July 28.

Col. William Young passed the guidon to the wing’s new leader, Col Joshua Koslov. The wing also bid farewell to Young, who retired from the Air Force the same day.

The presiding officer, Brig. Gen. Curt Bass, vice commander of the Air Force Warfare Center, spoke about the wing successfully achieving initial operating capability in just under a year before speaking about its new leader.

“IOC on Monday was just the first waypoint on a long path that will continue for years,” Bass said. “There will be many more you and the team will bring to reality. You and the team you are about to lead will drive our Air Force to success.”

Lack of child care options for 7th group: Why the Air Force won't add a day care to Eglin

Change of command:Brig. Gen. Scott Cain looks back on his time as Eglin commander

The new wing, which stood up in 2021, was the first of its kind. Its mission is to enable, equip and optimize fielding capabilities to give the U.S. and allies a sustainable, competitive advantage over adversaries in the electromagnetic spectrum. The wing provides maintenance, operational and technical expertise for electronic warfare in support of the Combat Air Forces.

Koslov takes the reins after completing a deployed assignment as the 609th Air Operations Center commander at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

“Our mission is simple: We’re going to dominate the spectrum and win,” Koslov said. “To do this, we’ll continuously deliver relevant warfighting capability to warfighters. Our wing and the way we think is the weapons system.”

