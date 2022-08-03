The Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus purchased 16 acres of land in July for $1 million.

The land, situated on State Route 37 in Sunbury in Delaware County, included five separate purchases and was previously owned by Joseph and Rosemary Schilder, according to the Delaware County Auditor's Office.

The land is west of and adjacent to St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

When asked about the land's use, Jason Mays, the diocese spokesman, said simply that "the parish is growing." The church's website states that more than 1,900 families worship at the parish.

"It was presented with an advantageous deal on land adjoining the property," Mays said in an email. "The parish does not currently have any specific plans for the property, but it is available for future use as needed."

One of the pieces of property includes a single-family home in the 9400 block of State Route 37 that sits on five acres.

St. John Neumann, at 9633 E. State Route 37, was founded in 1977 as an extension of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville and first hosted Mass at the American Legion hall in Sunbury, according to its website. Within five weeks, it had to move due to increases in attendance.

The church sits on approximately 14 acres and was built in 1982, according to the auditor's site.

Dispatch Librarian Julie Fulton contributed to this story.

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Catholic diocese pays $1 million for 16 acres in Sunbury by St. John Neumann