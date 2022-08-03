Grace Place seeks to build 48 multifamily homes for single moms in Hendersonville

Grace Place Ministry in Sumner County seeks to build 48 multifamily units for single moms experiencing homelessness in Hendersonville

A Sumner County nonprofit that helps single mothers experiencing homelessness and their children is moving forward on plans to build 48 multifamily units in Hendersonville.

Grace Place Ministry submitted a plan for four 12-unit buildings and a fifth building to be used as a daycare and accessory office on more than four acres at 126 New Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville.

The Hendersonville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the plan on a second reading.

Grace Place Ministry opened seven years ago and is located on Walton Ferry Road.

Thirty-eight units at the new facility will be dedicated for mothers in need and their children with 30% of income going toward rent as a home for 2-4 years, Grace Place Ministry Founder and Executive Director Desneige VanCleve said.

During that time, mothers will be required to work toward learning a trade, gaining home ownership or earning a college degree so they can end the cycle of poverty,

The planning commission gave a positive recommendation to the rezone request and comprehensive development plan requests.

Grace Place Ministry now helps five families at a time in its Crisis to Stability program that can address healthcare needs, shelter and other obstacles so the mothers can address financial problems that hinder gaining and sustaining independence.

The new facility will allow Grace Place Ministry to increase its Crisis to Stability program to up to 10 families at a time.

More than 200 mothers now apply for services per year, VanCleve said. Twelve to 15 families are generally helped each year, VanCleve said.

“We must be able to help more,” VanCleve said to Hendersonville planning commissioners.

The land tract is zoned general commercial and industrial. Traffic generated by the Grace Place Ministry expansion could be less than a user under current zoning, Hendersonville Planning Director Keith Free said.

Units will be two and three bedrooms.

The daycare will be able to handle 100 to 110 children, which VanCleve said is probably more than will be needed.

Affordable childcare is an obstacle for many mothers seeking work, VanCleve said.

The tract has a cemetery on the property, which VanCleve said will be properly maintained.

The rezone is contingent on Grace Place Ministry closing on the property.

A building campaign expected to last about a year is planned after the land sale is final, VanCleve said. Construction would start as soon as possible, VanCleve said.

