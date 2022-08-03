Junior PGA tourney held at Hayward Golf Club

The Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation sponsored a summer tour event Thursday July 28 at Hayward Golf Club.

In the boys 16-18 year old division, the top finishers were: Nick Mueller, Baldwin, with a six-under par score of 66; Dillon Scheufeli, Iron River, 76; Carter Lee, Eau Claire, 77; Koldyn Gechas of Rhinelander and Steffen Larson of Eau Claire, tied for fourth with scores of 78; Sam Dahms, Menomonie, 79; Bryce Priem, Maple, Jake Bleskacek, Bloomer, and Kyle Nuesse, Waukesha, all tied for seventh with scores of 85; and Derrick Palm, Jackson, 90.

In the girls 16-18 year old division, Michelle Wallin of Ladysmith shot a 91 and Lydia Jensen of Osseo shot a 92.

In the boys 14-15 division, the top finishers were: Drake Card, Hudson, 74; Dane Prohaska, Tony, Simon Cole, Ladysmith, and Logan Weisseinger, Durand, all tied for second with scores of 79; Jeremy Hensen,St. Germain, 82; Jesse Morales, Spooner, 83; Brody Kowleski, Rhinelander, 85; Tegan Stiehl, Bloomer, 86; Max Waters of Hammond and A.J. Diller of Strum, tied for ninth place with scores of 87.

In the girls 14-15 division, Karalyn Skinner of Altoona shot an 87 and Jayeanna Palm of Holmen shot a 96.

In the boys 12-13 division, Elliot Skinner of Altoona shot a 79, followed by Grant Faherty of Duluth, 83; Benjamin VandeVoort, Rice Lake, and Benjamin Lebensburger of Mountain Brook, Alabama, tied for third with scores of 85; Dane Schauls, Durand, 97; Jordy Anderson, Ellsworth, 99; and Cole Eckes, Hayward, 100.