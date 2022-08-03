ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Junior PGA tourney held at Hayward Golf Club

Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 2 days ago

The Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation sponsored a summer tour event Thursday July 28 at Hayward Golf Club.

In the boys 16-18 year old division, the top finishers were: Nick Mueller, Baldwin, with a six-under par score of 66; Dillon Scheufeli, Iron River, 76; Carter Lee, Eau Claire, 77; Koldyn Gechas of Rhinelander and Steffen Larson of Eau Claire, tied for fourth with scores of 78; Sam Dahms, Menomonie, 79; Bryce Priem, Maple, Jake Bleskacek, Bloomer, and Kyle Nuesse, Waukesha, all tied for seventh with scores of 85; and Derrick Palm, Jackson, 90.

In the girls 16-18 year old division, Michelle Wallin of Ladysmith shot a 91 and Lydia Jensen of Osseo shot a 92.

In the boys 14-15 division, the top finishers were: Drake Card, Hudson, 74; Dane Prohaska, Tony, Simon Cole, Ladysmith, and Logan Weisseinger, Durand, all tied for second with scores of 79; Jeremy Hensen,St. Germain, 82; Jesse Morales, Spooner, 83; Brody Kowleski, Rhinelander, 85; Tegan Stiehl, Bloomer, 86; Max Waters of Hammond and A.J. Diller of Strum, tied for ninth place with scores of 87.

In the girls 14-15 division, Karalyn Skinner of Altoona shot an 87 and Jayeanna Palm of Holmen shot a 96.

In the boys 12-13 division, Elliot Skinner of Altoona shot a 79, followed by Grant Faherty of Duluth, 83; Benjamin VandeVoort, Rice Lake, and Benjamin Lebensburger of Mountain Brook, Alabama, tied for third with scores of 85; Dane Schauls, Durand, 97; Jordy Anderson, Ellsworth, 99; and Cole Eckes, Hayward, 100.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Head of the Lakes Fair Comes Back Once Again

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior kicked off with the ‘sneak a peak’ night. Bringing in all their favorite rides, carnival games, and fair food. Organizers are excited to show off what they offer this year, and to see the smiles on everyone’s faces…
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Hudson, WI
City
Hayward, WI
Hayward, WI
Sports
City
Spooner, WI
City
Altoona, WI
City
Ladysmith, WI
City
Baldwin, WI
City
Rice Lake, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Ellsworth, WI
City
Menomonie, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
City
Durand, WI
City
Jackson, WI
City
Osseo, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Alabama State
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue

It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Hayward Golf Club
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged

DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
RICE LAKE, WI
RadarOnline

Wisconsin Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend Found ‘Burned Beyond Recognition’ On Porch, Police Say

A Wisconsin man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then setting their home on fire to allegedly cover up the crime, Radar has learned.Scott Vaningan, 58, faces charges of first-degree intentional, arson, mutilating a corpse, and felony bail jumping in connection with the case.On July 27, neighbors said they heard Vaningan in an intense argument with his girlfriend at the couple’s home in Chippewa Falls and saw a “bald, white male” leaving on a motorcycle around the time a fire was observed at the residence, the Leader-Telegram reported, citing a criminal complaint.According to the document, two separate fires started...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Sawyer County Record

Sawyer County Record

Hayward, WI
171
Followers
170
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin. Hayward is the county seat for Sawyer County, located amidst the lake and forest country of northwestern Wisconsin. The Record has been published continuously since 1895. The Record is Sawyer County’s leading source for news, advertising and information for visitors to this popular tourist and second-home destination. The Record is also the publisher of Visitor magazine, which is an informational and entertaining magazine which caters to visitors to the region and locals. The Visitor has been published since 1965. Another companion piece to the Record is the Four Seasons Shopper, which offers total market coverage, delivered on Saturdays. The Record maintains a website which is the primary source for breaking news and information in Sawyer County, at www.sawyercountyrecord.net. The site is also part of a news gateway for northwestern Wisconsin through the Record’s parent company, APG Media of Wisconsin, offering connections to news sites for Rice Lake, Ashland, Spooner and Price County. You can also visit us on Facebook, and subscribe to our Twitter feed.

 https://www.sawyercountyrecord.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy