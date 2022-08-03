ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Childcare Costs Too High? It Could Pay to Go Part-Time

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsJJC_0h2zV16t00

Image source: Getty Images

Childcare costs were a huge burden for parents before the pandemic. But in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, they've soared exponentially, and many families are struggling to keep up.

The average weekly cost of a nanny is $694 for one child and $715 for two children, according to recent data from Care.com. Meanwhile, the average weekly cost of a childcare center is $226 for a single child and $429 for two. At these price points, it's easy to see why so many minimum wage earners have no choice but to leave the workforce.

But even moderate earners may be questioning the value of bringing home a paycheck given the expenses involved. For a working parent earning $40,000 a year, or $769 a week, spending $429 a week to enroll two kids into childcare may not make sense. By the time we factor in taxes and commuting costs, that's a very small amount of money actually going into that person's bank account .

If you're struggling with childcare costs, you may be wondering if it pays to just quit your job and cut back on other expenses. But there may be another solution to look at -- part-time work.

Does part-time work make sense for you?

These days, jobs are generally more flexible than they were in the past. That's because the pandemic spurred employers to let workers do their jobs remotely , and the labor shortages many industries have grappled with over the past year have taught companies to be more accommodating in terms of scheduling.

If you're tired of spending a fortune on childcare costs, part-time work could be a solution that lets you avoid them entirely. Let's say you're married with two kids and your spouse has a typical 9-to-5 job. If your spouse is home by 5:30 p.m., it may be possible for you to pick up several evening shifts a week at a local store or restaurant, thereby avoiding the need to spend money on childcare.

Or, depending on your skills, it may be possible to find a job you can do remotely at your own pace. Say you're able to do data entry or medical billing from home for 20 hours a week. If you have young kids at home, you can work a couple of hours a day while they're napping and then resume your work in the evening once they've gone to bed.

Will scaling down to part-time work mean taking a pay cut? Sure. But when you factor in the money you're not spending on childcare, you might actually come out ahead financially by virtue of working part-time.

A tough choice

Shifting over to part-time work may not only mean slashing your earnings temporarily. It could also mean taking a step back in your career. That's something that could impact you for a long time, so you'll need to factor it into your decision.

But if you're currently spending the bulk of your earnings on childcare, it may be time to consider finding a part-time arrangement that helps you avoid paying for childcare, or has you spending a lot less for it. It could end up being a more financially beneficial solution for your family.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

How many hours can you work and still get unemployment?

Losing one’s job can be a challenging reality to face, but a common one workers from all economic sectors might eventually have to endure at some point in their career. Most unemployed workers either apply for unemployment insurance (UI) or get a new job. Contrary to popular thought, some workers who have lost their job collect unemployment insurance while working part time — but there are rules governing how many hours might be worked (and how much money might be earned) before unemployment insurance benefits suffer. These rules vary from state to state.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: No Aid in Sight as Parents Grapple With Back-to-School Costs

Some families could be in for a world of financial stress. Parents across the country are gearing up for back-to-school shopping. This year, they won't be privy to extra stimulus funds to offset their costs. August tends to be an expensive month for parents, because it's when back-to-school shopping kicks...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Getty Images Childcare
CBS Minnesota

How to ask for a pay raise — and get one

Employers are increasingly struggling to find high-quality workers, with many raising wages and salaries to fill open positions.In 2021, a record number of workers quit their jobs in what has become known as the Great Resignation. A Pew Research Center survey found that workers quit over low pay and a lack of opportunities for advancement. The current labor shortage gives workers leverage in the job market, especially as remote work has opened up more opportunities. That makes it a good time for people who believe they should be making more money to ask for raises. Workers also have another advantage: It's typically...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
AOL Corp

8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
JOBS
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply

It's a step that could help address the affordable housing crisis. Affordable housing is a major issue that impacts people across the country. The Biden administration is aiming to address the issue by allocating stimulus dollars to the construction of homes. Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. But...
BUSINESS
CNET

High Electric Bills: Does Turning Off the Lights Actually Save Money?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. This summer has seen rising prices on everything from gas to groceries, which might be straining your monthly budget. And whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you've also got one consistent monthly expense: the electric bill, which also may be skyrocketing.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy