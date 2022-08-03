Grading ALL Yankees’ trade deadline deals: Frankie Montas, Joey Gallo, Jordan Montgomery, more

Read on www.nj.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Emotional Jordan Montgomery on being traded by Yankees: 'This is my family'
Jordan Montgomery reacted to being traded by the Yankees, the only team he has ever known since being drafted, before heading to St. Louis on Tuesday.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Pinstripe Alley
Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole gets brutally honest after throwing meatball party vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees are among the teams with the best chance at capturing the World Series this year. One of the reasons why has been their starting pitching. However, their rotation has been showing cracks lately, and that includes former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. On Wednesday, Cole got...
Brian Cashman’s explanation of Jordan Montgomery trade doesn’t help Yankees fans
You don’t say … an explanation from the New York Yankees that tells the fans nothing, inspires no confidence, and leaves them more confused than when they first raised an eyebrow? Can’t say that’s a surprise, especially when we don’t even think the Yankees knew what they were doing when they traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery for injured outfielder Harrison Bader.
Yardbarker
Grading the New York Yankees trade deadline
The Yankees have had a busy deadline, making big moves left and right. With how much pressure Brian Cashman had to make big trades and improve this team, he’s done wonders. Instead of looking at the deadline as a whole, I’ll break down each trade and grade how the Yankees and Brian Cashman did in each trade.
3 reasons Yankees’ 2022 MLB trade deadline fell short yet again
Happy with the New York Yankees trade deadline? There’s certainly a reason to be optimistic, but perhaps you’ve been fooled. The flurry of Yankees moves (outside of the final one) was largely take positively, but the lack of impact trades during general manager Brian Cashman’s tenure, especially over the last 10 years or so, might’ve made some fans think that his decisions at the 2022 deadline were deviations from the mean.
Grading the Noah Syndergaard Phillies-Angels blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Syndergaard, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2022 season, spent the first six years of his career in the NL East with the New York Mets. So he’s used to pitching in the division.
MLB trade deadline: Grading the Yankees-Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery, Harrison Bader deal
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was quite hectic. Tons of big moves were made, and some teams changed their outlook for the rest of the 2022 campaign. One of the last big moves of the day was made between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, which was a rare player-for-player swap. The Yankees […] The post MLB trade deadline: Grading the Yankees-Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery, Harrison Bader deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Did Brian Cashman explode Yankees’ chemistry right before the trade deadline?
A big knock on how the New York Yankees do business is the organization’s overall lack of feel for the game. Going down the slippery analytics slope is dangerous and will only get you stuck in the worst corners of social media, but it’s hard to deny the front office has favored advanced metrics far more than the human element.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
