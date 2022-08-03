ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Runners Channel their Flannel at Lumberjack 5K

By By Terrell Boettcher Sports Editor
Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 2 days ago

Hosted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, the Lumberjack 5K run-walk drew about 300 participants on a sunny, warm Saturday morning, July 30.

The runners and walkers started on Hall of Fame Drive next to Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward and traversed a series of streets south of Highway B as well as the pedestrian-bicycle trail along Highway B before finishing on the Lumberjack Bowl grounds.

Nick Ross of Minneapolis, a multi-time winner of this event, again was the first place men’s finisher in 17 minutes, 0.43 seconds. Hudson Majeski of Fort Collins, Colorado, was second in 17:09.43, and Caleb Hoins of Waverly, Iowa, finished third in 19:05.75.

Marit Ross-Sonnesyn of Minneapolis was the women’s top finisher in 20:07.81, Catherine White of Westville, Indiana, took second in 20:47.19, and Emma Hoins of Cedar Falls, Iowa, took third in 20:56.54.

The top Hayward area finishers were:

Male: Luke Popp, age 16, 10th in 19:51.71; Hael Dums, age 13, 14th place in 20:37.56; Jake McCusker, age 26,21st in22:32.43; Matthew Halberg, age 18, 22nd in 22:34.91; Ryan Hansen, 45, 25th in 23:04.47; Jackson McCallum, age 12, 28th in 23:20.33.

Female: April Rasmussen, age 40, fifth place in 22:43.02; Maria Harrington, 34, Cable, seventh in 23:36.76.

Amy Hughes of Hancock, Michigan, was named the winner of the top lumberjack/lumberjill outfit contest. She carried an axe replica throughout the race.

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin. Hayward is the county seat for Sawyer County, located amidst the lake and forest country of northwestern Wisconsin. The Record has been published continuously since 1895. The Record is Sawyer County’s leading source for news, advertising and information for visitors to this popular tourist and second-home destination. The Record is also the publisher of Visitor magazine, which is an informational and entertaining magazine which caters to visitors to the region and locals. The Visitor has been published since 1965. Another companion piece to the Record is the Four Seasons Shopper, which offers total market coverage, delivered on Saturdays. The Record maintains a website which is the primary source for breaking news and information in Sawyer County, at www.sawyercountyrecord.net. The site is also part of a news gateway for northwestern Wisconsin through the Record’s parent company, APG Media of Wisconsin, offering connections to news sites for Rice Lake, Ashland, Spooner and Price County. You can also visit us on Facebook, and subscribe to our Twitter feed.

