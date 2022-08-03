Runners Channel their Flannel at Lumberjack 5K

Hosted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, the Lumberjack 5K run-walk drew about 300 participants on a sunny, warm Saturday morning, July 30.

The runners and walkers started on Hall of Fame Drive next to Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward and traversed a series of streets south of Highway B as well as the pedestrian-bicycle trail along Highway B before finishing on the Lumberjack Bowl grounds.

Nick Ross of Minneapolis, a multi-time winner of this event, again was the first place men’s finisher in 17 minutes, 0.43 seconds. Hudson Majeski of Fort Collins, Colorado, was second in 17:09.43, and Caleb Hoins of Waverly, Iowa, finished third in 19:05.75.

Marit Ross-Sonnesyn of Minneapolis was the women’s top finisher in 20:07.81, Catherine White of Westville, Indiana, took second in 20:47.19, and Emma Hoins of Cedar Falls, Iowa, took third in 20:56.54.

The top Hayward area finishers were:

Male: Luke Popp, age 16, 10th in 19:51.71; Hael Dums, age 13, 14th place in 20:37.56; Jake McCusker, age 26,21st in22:32.43; Matthew Halberg, age 18, 22nd in 22:34.91; Ryan Hansen, 45, 25th in 23:04.47; Jackson McCallum, age 12, 28th in 23:20.33.

Female: April Rasmussen, age 40, fifth place in 22:43.02; Maria Harrington, 34, Cable, seventh in 23:36.76.

Amy Hughes of Hancock, Michigan, was named the winner of the top lumberjack/lumberjill outfit contest. She carried an axe replica throughout the race.